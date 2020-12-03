https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/live-stream-video-georgia-oversight-committee-holds-hearing-election-fraud/
The Georgia Senate Oversight Committee is holding a hearing on Thursday on the massive election fraud in the state.
Attorney Sidney Powell filed a 104 page Kraken lawsuit on election fraud in the state late last month.
BREAKING: KRAKEN RELEASED! Attorney Sidney Powell Files 104 Page BOMBSHELL COMPLAINT of Massive Fraud in Georgia Election – Update: Michigan too
The election numbers from Georgia are statistically impossible.
There was massive Democrat fraud in the state.
EXCLUSIVE: In Georgia the Difference In President-Only Ballots Between President Trump and Biden Is STATISTICALLY IMPOSSIBLE – Indicates Obvious Election Fraud
The hearing started at 9:30 this AM.
Right Side Broadcasting Network has a camera in the room.
Newsmax also popped in to cover the hearing.
