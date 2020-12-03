https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/live-stream-video-georgia-oversight-committee-holds-hearing-election-fraud/

The Georgia Senate Oversight Committee is holding a hearing on Thursday on the massive election fraud in the state.

Attorney Sidney Powell filed a 104 page Kraken lawsuit on election fraud in the state late last month.

The election numbers from Georgia are statistically impossible.

There was massive Democrat fraud in the state.

The hearing started at 9:30 this AM.

Right Side Broadcasting Network has a camera in the room.

Newsmax also popped in to cover the hearing.

