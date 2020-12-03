https://www.theepochtimes.com/los-angeles-orders-residents-to-remain-in-their-homes-or-face-fines-jail-time_3603156.html

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Wednesday ordered residents to stay in their homes, with some exceptions, or face fines and jail time.

“Subject only to the exceptions outlined in this Order, all persons living within the City of Los Angeles are hereby ordered to remain in their homes,” Garcetti, a Democrat, said in a public health order.

All public and private gatherings of any number of people from more than one household are prohibited, except for outdoor faith-based services and outdoor protests.

All travel, including travel on foot, bicycle, and scooter, is prohibited.

Only people participating in so-called essential activities are exempt from the order. Those activities include all health care operations, grocery stores, and all media outlets.

Businesses deemed non-essential are being ordered to close to the public.

Failure to comply with the order will be considered a misdemeanor and subject to fines and imprisonment. The mayor said he was urging both the Los Angeles Police Department and the city’s attorney to vigorously enforce the order. The department didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. They mayor also reiterated that people who fail to comply may see their utilities shut off, which has happened in the city this year.

Residents said they received text messages and email alerts notifying them of the new order.

Los Angeles County, which has 10 million residents, recorded 2,439 COVID-19 patients in hospitals as of Dec. 2.

Cars are lined up at Dodger Stadium for COVID-19 testing as dusk falls over downtown Los Angeles, Calif., on Dec. 2, 2020. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

In a press conference on Wednesday, Garcetti, an adviser to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, told residents to cancel everything.

“My message couldn’t be simpler. It’s time to hunker down. It’s time to cancel everything. And if it isn’t essential, don’t do it. Don’t meet up with others outside your household. Don’t host a gathering, don’t attend a gathering, and follow our targeted safer-at-home order. If you’re able to stay home, stay home,” he said.

He said he announced the order because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in the city.

“In the last month alone, since early November, our daily infections have tripled. Our hospitalizations have more than tripled and are at a new peak. And our deaths have nearly doubled, and they continue to rise,” he said.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, anyone 17 or older entering Los Angeles must acknowledge reading and understanding the state’s travel advisory. They face a fine of up to $500 if they don’t sign and submit a form saying so.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, issued a near-statewide lockdown last month, citing the pandemic.

COVID-19 is the disease caused by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus.

Most patients show few or no symptoms. A small percentage die.

Garcetti’s order follows county health officials mandating the closure of all in-person dining, even outdoors, for at least three weeks. They were unable to provide data to the Board of Supervisors, but the board narrowly approved the mandate anyway.

