There is not a lack of evidence, but a lack of investigation and transparency by the Justice Department in rooting out voter and election fraud, House Freedom Caucus member Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, implored Thursday.

“We’re coming down to the wire, and we have not had a proper job done by the Department of Justice, and certainly not by the FBI,” Gohmert told reporters at the HFC news conference to call on Attorney General William Barr to give Americans an update on investigations into potential voter and election fraud.

“There’s been widespread evidence of fraud because people haven’t done their jobs” in investigating past claims of voter and election fraud, Gohmert added.

“[Special counsel John] Durham and Barr will deserve a big notion in history when it’s written of the rise and fall of the United States, if they don’t clean up this mess. Clean up the fraud. Do your jobs and save this little experiment in self-government. That’s our challenge to the people at the top of Justice Department.”

Gohmert lamented the only public acknowledgment to date from AG Barr has been to say there is no widespread evidence of voter fraud that would overturn the results of this presidential election.

“There is evidence that needs to be gathered,” Gohmert said. “We’ve been trying to bring it to the Justice Department’s attention to do something to protect the integrity of the 2020 election.”

Gohmert added a rebuke of the silence by FBI Director Christopher Wray, who was appointed by President Donald Trump, but has faced widespread criticism of inaction, if not sweeping “things under the carpet.”

“It appears pretty obvious to some of us by now that Christopher Wray took his figurative instructions to clean up the FBI as instructions to sweep things under the carpet,” Gohmert said. “He hasn’t cleaned things up.”

