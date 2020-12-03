https://thehill.com/homenews/news/528645-mary-trump-doesnt-think-trump-will-run-in-2024

Mary Trump, President TrumpDonald John TrumpFederal watchdog accuses VOA parent company of wrongdoing under Trump appointee Lawsuit alleges 200K Georgia voters were wrongly purged from registration list Ivanka Trump gives deposition in lawsuit alleging misuse of inauguration funds MORE’s niece and author of a book on him, said on Thursday that she did not believe her uncle would run for president again in 2024, despite statements from the president that appear to suggest as much.

Appearing on “The View,” Mary Trump shot down the idea as “preposterous.”

“I think that this initially was probably an idea that was floated to him in order to assuage his wounded ego, after he so decisively lost to President Biden,” said Trump. “And I think it’s something he clings to as a way to maintain his relevance, which I suggested earlier is going to wane precipitously after the inauguration.”

Trump has become a prominent critic of the president and previously said she would do “everything in my power” to elect Joe Biden Joe BidenLawsuit alleges 200K Georgia voters were wrongly purged from registration list GOP lawmaker blasts incoming freshman over allegations of presidential voter fraud Haaland has competition to be first Native American to lead Interior MORE. In her book “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” Trump described her uncle as a narcissist with a proclivity for lying and cheating.

.@MaryLTrump, Pres. Trump’s niece, calls the idea of a Trump 2024 presidential run “preposterous”: “There are several reasons Donald won’t run. One of them and perhaps the most important is that he may be facing some serious charges at the state level.” https://t.co/f8u2wbJuik pic.twitter.com/7PM9BkzKQS — The View (@TheView) December 3, 2020

“There are several reasons Donald won’t run. One of them, and perhaps the most important, is that he may be facing some serious charges at the state level. Plus there is some lawsuits that he will have to grapple with, and of course there is his financial exposure. So, I don’t — I don’t see that happening,” she told Ana Navarro Ana Violeta NavarroCindy McCain when asked about joining Biden Cabinet: ‘There is a role for Republicans’ Former McCain adviser says Biden flipping Arizona could be late senator’s ‘revenge’ CNN’s Ana Navarro to host Biden roundtable on making ‘Trump a one-term president’ MORE-Cárdenas.

President Trump recently issued a pardon for his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who had pleaded guilty to federal crimes. He has reportedly discussed issuing pardons for himself, his children and Jared Kushner Jared Corey KushnerIvanka Trump gives deposition in lawsuit alleging misuse of inauguration funds On The Money: Funding bill hits snag as shutdown deadline looms | Pelosi, Schumer endorse 8 billion plan as basis for stimulus talks | Poll: Most Americans support raising taxes on those making at least 0K Trump Organization, Kushner Companies benefited from pandemic relief loans: report MORE. Several of his allies have also reportedly asked that he issue them pardons before he leaves office.

President Trump may potentially face prosecution after he leaves office for actions related to hush money paid to adult-film star Stormy Daniels and multiple counts of obstruction of justice during special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) MuellerBarr taps attorney investigating Russia probe origins as special counsel CNN’s Toobin warns McCabe is in ‘perilous condition’ with emboldened Trump CNN anchor rips Trump over Stone while evoking Clinton-Lynch tarmac meeting MORE‘s investigation into whether Russia interfered in the 2016 election.

“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin Sunny HostinWhoopi Goldberg blasts Republicans not speaking against Trump: ‘This is an attempted coup’ Robert De Niro says Giuliani is now ‘representing a mob family’ Jill Biden: ‘Irresponsible’ for people to attend Trump rallies without masks MORE asked Mary Trump what she thought her uncle’s next move would be, noting that although his time in power was coming to an end he had left an immense impact on the GOP.

“I think the problem is that he hasn’t transformed the GOP as much as he’s revealed its true nature,” said Trump. “Donald will absolutely try to maintain control, because that will give him — continue to give him some measure of power. I don’t — I think he’s much more likely to pursue something in the media though. That way he can keep the spotlight trained on him at all times and just narrow his focus to his most fanatical followers.”

In November, The Wall Street Journal published a report that Trump allies had looked into investing in the conservative news outlet Newsmax in order to compete with Fox News. Newsmax Media Chief Executive Officer Chris Ruddy, however, denied the report and said no deal had been discussed with any Trump allies.

