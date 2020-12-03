https://thepostmillennial.com/mcenany-slams-reporter-for-saying-white-house-should-not-host-holiday-parties-if-you-can-loot-businesses-you-can-go-to-a-christmas-party

At a press conference at the White House on Wednesday, Kayleigh McEnany addressed press concerns about White House Christmas parties by saying “If you can loot businesses, burn down buildings, engage in protest—you can also go to a Christmas party.”

Q: “Is it setting a good example for the public for the White House to be holding in-person holiday parties?” McEnany: “If you can loot businesses, burn down buildings, engage in protest — you can also go to a Christmas party.”pic.twitter.com/ozR908FJf8 — Cassandra (@CassyWearsHeels) December 2, 2020

A reporter asked “The CDC director today said that the next few months would be among the worst public health months in American history. I wondered does the White House, is it setting a good example for the public for the White House to be holding in-person holiday parties at a time when the CDC and other organizations are asking Americans to forego those kinds of celebrations for their own safety?”

“If you can loot businesses, burn down buildings, engage in protest, you can also go to a Christmas party, you can celebrate the holiday of Christmas and you can do it responsibly.

“Which is why the East Room has noted that they’ll have smaller guest lists, masks are going to be available, social distancing is going to be encouraged, hand sanitizing among other measures. But we will engage in the celebration of Christmas and there will be a Hanukkah celebration as well.”

The holiday season has been a controversial time in the US this year, as public health officials like Dr. Anthony Fauci recommended that Americans eschew traditional celebrations and gatherings, as have politicians like California Governor Gavin Newsom and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Both of those gentlemen, however, were known to engage in gatherings despite their own warnings.

Additionally, after a many months of public protests where the combatting of the racism crisis was touted as more essential than curbing gatherings to help curb the pandemic crisis, it is a hard sell to many Americans to tell them to sit home and Zoom with family instead of getting together.

McEnany gave voice to what has become a flashpoint for many Americans who are sick of hearing leaders tell them to live under drastic restrictions while those same leaders go about their lives freely.



