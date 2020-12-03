https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/media-lose-cool-trump-points-obvious/

Social media companies lost their cool over a speech President Trump posted Wednesday on Facebook and Twitter that pointed out the obvious: If there, in fact, was massive vote fraud on behalf of Joe Biden on Nov. 3, as thousands of witness affidavits allege and statistical evidence supports, the Democrat can’t be president.

“We’re talking about hundreds of thousands of votes. We’re talking about numbers like nobody has ever seen before,” Trump said.

Facebook and Twitter promptly placed warnings on the video that presume, amid court challenges, that establishment media are the arbiters of the election rather than the Electoral College.

Facebook said: “The AP has called the presidential race for Joe Biden.”

TRENDING: Democrat New York mayor and ex-police chief arrested with cocaine after pursuit

The Guardian opined Trump’s legal cases are “flimsy,” declaring that Biden “won the presidential election with 306 electoral college votes.”

The London paper said Trump’s speech was a “futile pushback.”

The AP charged Trump was “increasingly detached from reality.” It accused the president of “unspooling one misstatement after another to back his baseless claim that he really won.”

“It was largely a recycling of the same litany of misinformation and unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud that he has been making for the past month,” the AP said.

Should Trump be ‘pointing out the obvious’ about the election? 100% (7 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The report cited Trump’s allegation that mail-in ballots were processed illegally and in secret in Pennsylvania then stated as fact, without citation, that “no one tried to ban poll watchers representing each side in the election.”

“And Democrats did not try to stop Republican representatives from being able to observe the process,” the report said, which conflicts with the testimony of poll watchers.

See the speech, which the president called his most important ever:

CNN Editor-at-large Chris Cillizza called the speech the lowest of the “low moments for democracy over the past four years.”

“I’m not going to reproduce any of the myriad lies and conspiracy theories Trump leaned on in the address, which he opened by grandiosely declaring ‘this may be the most important speech I’ve ever made,’ because, well, that’s exactly what the outgoing president wants,” he said. “He wants the media to report on what he said and, in effect, launder the lies so that they come out looking somehow new or more relevant.”

While Trump explained his concern is about the legitimacy of American elections, Cillizza said Trump was throwing the power of the presidency “behind disproven claims that seek to actively undermine the very idea of safe and fair elections and the peaceful transition of power creates a clear moment of choosing for elected Republican leaders who have, by and large, stood by silently as he has made his increasingly outlandish claims about what happened on November 3.”

The president, in his speech, charged the “mail and voting scam is the latest part of [the Democrats’] four-year effort to overturn the results of the 2016 election. And it’s been like living in hell.”

Other remarks in the speech, according to a transcript by Rev.com:

“I am determined to protect our election system, which is now under coordinated assault and siege.”

“The constitutional process must be allowed to continue. We’re going to defend the honesty of the vote by ensuring that every legal ballot is counted and that no illegal ballot is counted. This is not just about honoring the votes of 74 million Americans who voted for me, it’s about ensuring that Americans can have faith in this election and in all future elections.”

Citing previous election fraud suspicions, he said: “What changed this year was the Democrat party’s relentless push to print and mail out tens of millions of ballots sent to unknown recipients with virtually no safeguards of any kind. This allowed fraud and abuse to occur in a scale never seen before. Using the pandemic as a pretext, Democrat politicians and judges drastically changed election procedures just months, and in some cases, weeks before the election on the 3rd of November.”In fact, those of those changes violated state law, or even a state constitution, and those results now are being challenged.

Citing mail-in and absentee ballots, he said, “It’s a widely known fact that the voting rolls are packed with people who are not lawfully eligible to vote, including those who are deceased, have moved out of their state, and even our non-citizens of our country.”

“In Wisconsin, the state’s Board of Elections could not confirm the residency of more than 100,000 people, but repeatedly refused to remove those names from its voter rolls before the election.”

“I can show you right here, that Wisconsin, we’re leading by a lot and then at 3:42 in the morning, there was this, it was a massive dump of votes, mostly Biden, almost all Biden. To this day, everyone’s trying to figure out, ‘Where did it come from?’ But I went from leading by a lot, to losing by a little and that’s right here.”

“On top of everything else, we have a company that’s very suspect. Its name is Dominion, with the turn of a dial or the change of a chip, you could press a button for Trump and the vote goes to Biden.”

“Under my lead, the Republicans won almost every state house in the United States, which they weren’t expected to do. We went up to 16 seats in the house. … Republicans were supposed to lose many seats, and instead they won those seats in the house, and a very important election that’s coming up will determine whether, or not we hold the Senate.”

“It is statistically impossible that the person, me, that led the charge lost. The greatest pollsters, the real pollsters, not the ones that had us down 17 points in Wisconsin when we actually won, or the ones that had us down four or five points in Florida, and we won by many points, or had us even, and down in Texas, and we won by a lot, not those pollsters, but real pollsters.”

“The Democrats had this election rigged right from the beginning. They used the pandemic, sometimes referred to as the China virus, where it originated as an excuse to mail out tens of millions of ballots, which ultimately led to a big part of the fraud, a fraud that the whole world is watching, and there is no one happier right now than China.”

He called for the state election results to be overturned: “Some people say that’s too far out, that’s too harsh. Well, does that mean we take a precedent, and we’ve just elected a president where the votes were fraudulent?”

“Most Americans would also be shocked to learn that no state in the country verifies United States citizenship as a condition for voting in federal elections. This is a national disgrace.”

“In Pennsylvania, the secretary of state and the state supreme court in essence abolished signature verification requirements just weeks prior to the election, in violation of state law. You’re not allowed to do that. It has to be approved by the legislature. A judge can’t do it. A state can’t do it. An official can’t do it. The only one that can do it is the legislature.”

“If we don’t root out the fraud, the tremendous and horrible fraud that’s taken place in our 2020 election, we don’t have a country anymore. With the resolve and support of the American people, we will restore honesty and integrity to our elections.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

