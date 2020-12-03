https://www.dailywire.com/news/michael-moore-urges-trump-supporters-to-wear-masks-if-millions-of-you-die-off-thats-a-lot-less-republican-voters

Documentary filmmaker Michael Moore urged Trump supporters to wear masks, arguing that it would lead to fewer Republicans for future elections.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the “Bowling for Columbine” director said that love and loyalty for Trump is not worth facing death.

“I have two words for MAGA Nation: Don’t Die,” he said.

“Your love of and loyalty to Trump isn’t worth your life,” he added. “With 73 million of you refusing to wear a mask and to social distance, there’ll be no way to eradicate this disease. And a lot of you are going to die.”

As he went on, Michael Moore likened the death rate to al-Qaeda killing Americans every 37 seconds.

“Why do you want to infect your spouse, your parents, your children? By now, despite your bluster and anger, I KNOW that YOU know that this pandemic is real,” he said. “One person is dying every 37 seconds? What do you think that is? If al-Qaeda started killing one American every 37 seconds, what would you want to do about that? Why are you doing NOTHING to stop this slaughter? What will it take for you and I to join, arm in arm, to kill Covid-19? The death of your mother? Your son? Where’s the exact line where you’ll say enough is enough?”

Moore then cited the many long-term disabilities that some people infected with COVID-19 suffer, including a loss of taste and smell as well as a loss of balance.

“Those are the long term disabilities that many people who don’t die from the virus end up with. At what point will you just say, ‘to hell with politics and politicians — I want my family to live!’” he implored.

Moore then assured those Trump supporters that he was reaching out from a concerted desire to see those people live.

“So today I am reaching my hand out to you, my neighbor, my fellow American. I do so out of love and respect and the deep desire to see you live,” he said. “Let’s agree to wear a mask. Let’s agree to keep our physical distance. This isn’t forever! We can lick this thing!”

Finally, in an appeal to self-interest, Moore asserted that “millions” of Republican voters will die off if they flout social distancing.

“Look at it this way — if millions of you die off, that’s a lot less Republican voters — and that means we win every election from here on out! Do you want your loved ones who are left behind to be ruled by US?” he asked. “Because when you’re gone, we’re gonna make sure every single one of them has free health care, free college, a middle class wage, and living in a neighborhood with all kinds of people — and in cities and states being run by women! And I’m going to see that that all happens — all because you wouldn’t wear a 50-cent mask!”

