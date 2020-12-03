https://www.dailywire.com/news/miley-cyrus-sister-calls-candace-owens-a-nappy-a-h-owens-responds

Noah Cyrus, singer and younger sister of musical superstar Miley Cyrus, referred to conservative commentator and author Candace Owens, who is black, as a “nappy a**” h* via social media.

“Nothing to see here, just [Noah Cyrus] ‘defending’ [Harry Styles] against criticism by [Candace Owens] – by calling Candace a ‘nappy a** h**,’” posted conservative commentator Rob Smith, captioning a screenshot of Cyrus’ Instagram story. “There truly is no racist like a White Liberal racist.”

“Heaux” is another slang term for the word “h*.”

Nothing to see here, just @noahcyrus “defending” @Harry_Styles against criticism by @RealCandaceO – by calling Candace a “nappy ass hoe.” There truly is no racist like a White Liberal racist. pic.twitter.com/NGTWbyo3Ha — Rob Smith 🇺🇸 (@robsmithonline) December 3, 2020

Owens responded Wednesday via Twitter: “Any one of woke liberals care to explain to me how [Noah Cyrus] calling me a ‘nappy ass hoe’ is not racist?” she questioned. “I’m all ears. You guys love cancel culture.”

“[Miley Cyrus],” the conservative added, “come get your sister!”

Any one of woke liberals care to explain to me how @noahcyrus calling me a “nappy ass hoe” is not racist?

I’m all ears.

You guys love cancel culture. @MileyCyrus come get your sister! https://t.co/N6Ej7UICPW — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 3, 2020

The BLEXIT founder also retweeted support from folks on the other side of the aisle:

“Nah man I don’t like 90% of what Candace does but a racist is a racist idgaf what side they on, get Noah the F*** outta here and you too for thinking it’s cool..,” one man said.

Nah man I don’t like 90% of what Candace does but a racist is a racist idgaf what side they on, get Noah the Fuck outta here and you too for thinking it’s cool.. — Brent Petway (@The_Pet_Way) December 3, 2020

[WARNING: Strong Language]:

Another Twitter user posted, “I will probably never agree with you again but [Noah Cyrus] calling a black woman ‘nappy headed h**’ is a racial slur. Not acceptable. Period (You might wanna google Don Imus).”

I will probably never agree with you again but @noahcyrus calling a black woman “nappy headed hoe” is a racial slur. Not acceptable. Period (You might wanna google Don Imus) — lolita maeweathers (@lolitamaeweathe) December 3, 2020

As noted by The Daily Wire on Wednesday, Owens and musician Harry Styles traded lighthearted slights via social media, which stemmed from Owens’ criticism of the praise Styles received for wearing dresses on the cover of Vogue.

“Bring back manly men,” Styles captioned a photo of himself on Instagram. In the photo, the “Falling” singer is wearing effeminate clothing and eating a banana.

Earlier this month, Styles became the first male to land a Vogue magazine cover, and he did so wearing gowns, skirts, and dresses. The creative’s shoot was praised not just inside the space of fashion, but hyped for “challenging gender norms” and influencing younger generations.

Pushing back on the praise, Owens said in a viral tweet, “Bring back manly men” — the same phrase used in the later Styes post. “There is no society that can survive without strong men,” she asserted at the time. “The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence. It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men.”

Owens flagged Styles’ Instagram post as an example of her influence and doubled-down on the “Bring back manly men” sentiment via two tweets posted Wednesday morning.

“When people try to tell me I don’t have influence, and then [Harry Style] dedicates an entire post to my tweet,” she wrote in the first tweet, captioning Styles’ Instagram post. “I inspire global conversation. #BringBackManlyMen.”

“Shots fired,” Owens said, adding six laughing emojis.

In another tweet, Owens used a photo of Styles to emphasize her point in a clever and lighthearted manner.

Writing “#BBMM,” an acronym for “Bring back manly man,” Owens captioned a photo of Styles from his acting role in the Christopher Nolan World War II film “Dunkirk.”

