Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) said Wednesday in a phone call with reporters that he plans to challenge the Electoral College vote when Congress plans to certify election results on January 6.

“In my judgment, if only lawful votes by eligible American citizens were cast, Donald Trump won the Electoral College by a significant margin, and Congress’s certification should reflect that,” Brooks said, according to Politico. “This election was stolen by the socialists engaging in extraordinary voter fraud and election theft measures.”

Brooks, who serves as a member of the conservative Freedom Caucus, said he has had “indirect communication” with senators about teaming up and said GOP leadership did not give him a “thumbs up” or a “thumbs down” on the matter.

In order for Congress to bring the matter to a vote, a member from both the Senate and House of Representatives would have to challenge the electorate.

In a November 7 tweet, Brooks, a staunch ally to President Donald Trump, urged the president and Republicans to “fight” against Biden’s “unlawful victory claims.”

I urge @realDonaldTrump & Republicans to fight Biden’s unlawful victory claims. There’s no way I’ll vote in the House to ratify the Electoral College votes of states where illegal votes distorted the will of the people in those states who voted legally.https://t.co/EEt4soixaS — Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) November 7, 2020

