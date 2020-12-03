https://thefederalist.com/2020/12/03/mollie-hemingway-democrats-violating-their-own-public-health-restrictions-are-tyrannical/

The Federalist Senior Editor Mollie Hemingway slammed Democrat politicians and bureaucrats on Thursday for hypocritically violating their own COVID-19 health and safety guidelines, calling it “dangerous” and “tyrannical.”

“This is another dangerous situation and tyrannical, frankly, to see leaders behaving this way,” Hemingway said. “They need to care about this. Public health is very important, and they need to not be hypocrites on this.”

Democratic elected officials have threatened fines and arrests to anyone dares reject their tyrannical orders closing churches and schools in the name of public health over a virus with a 99.98 percent survival rate.

The growing list of leaders who have frolicked at dinners, hair appointments, and traveled on vacations while urging Americans to stay at home includes: California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, Austin Mayor Steve Adler, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Their violations are often met with runaround excuses, and as Hemingway noted, “it’s unclear if they just think that the rules don’t apply to them but only the little people, or whether they don’t think the rules actually matter at all in terms of public health.”

“Either way it’s a disastrous scenario and it’s an example of, you know, people who are in power, whether they’re in governmental power or whether they’re large corporations seem to be doing just fine during that global pandemic and then people suffering through government-enforced mandates, banning children from school and other things don’t seem to have a voice here,” she said.

