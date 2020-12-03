https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/12/03/msnbc-producer-kyle-griffin-seems-pretty-suspicious-about-the-timing-of-georgia-gop-sen-david-perdue-investment-in-pfizer/

Always-reliable MSNBC producer Kyle Griffin stumbled upon a scoop that could spell big trouble for Georgia GOP Senate candidate David Perdue.

And you know it’s really serious because he saw it in Salon (it’s also being reported in other outlets):

Salon: David Perdue bought Pfizer stock — a week before the company said it would develop a vaccine.https://t.co/NvbRAXT2HR — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 3, 2020

Wow. Busted.

Perdue doesn’t belong in the US senate- he belongs in a federal penitentiary #insidertrading https://t.co/KCI7MrhUDe — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) December 3, 2020

Totally clear-cut case of insider trading.

Verrrrryyyy interesting… — SinCityLiving (@sr_hampton) December 3, 2020

ls it, though?

This seems kinda weak https://t.co/UFA73X2gWD — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) December 3, 2020

That’s because it is kinda weak.

“This purchase, which the DoJ investigated and took no issue with, has previously been reported on. But in a recent development, the pitch finally made it’s way down to Salon.” pic.twitter.com/cn6dXlKwyP — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) December 3, 2020

So if we’re understanding this correctly, who had invested money in a pharmaceutical company during a global pandemic, and that’s the big red flag?

Who could have foreseen that Pfizer would develop a COVID vaccine? Perdue must have had insider info /s — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) December 3, 2020

lotta innuendo here but not much else, buying stock in companies that were likely to make vaccines woulda been a smart move so ofc I didn’t https://t.co/AfdFWCNWnY — cc (@cc_fla) December 3, 2020

Investing in a drug company in a time when vaccines are in high demand seems like a pretty wise thing to do.

Lol this dude is the corporeal manifestation of the swamp, but yeah, he probably was able to make an educated guess about this one w/o inside info. — graedus (@graedus29) December 3, 2020

Perdue’s gotten into trouble for questionable investments before, but the DOJ cleared him, so if firefighters like Kyle Griffin and Salon are gonna nail him, they’re gonna have to do it for something other than what any sane person with the financial means would have done.

