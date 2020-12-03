http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/4MsagCLlCyE/netanyahu-live.php

Hudson Institute senior fellow Michael Doran is interviewing Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu live on YouTube. This is an incredible — incredibly rich and and educational — discussion. Listen and learn.

I hope readers will find it of interest and share it with friends and students with a mind open to the great subjects touched on by Netanyahu in the course of the interview. I will make sure that the whole thing is posted in recorded form upon its conclusion.

