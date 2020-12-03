https://www.dailywire.com/news/new-details-emerge-on-people-involved-in-story-of-alleged-bribery-scheme-to-obtain-presidential-pardon-report

New details emerged on Thursday night regarding a story that broke earlier this week, and that the Justice Department was looking into, about a potential bribery scheme in which a presidential pardon was sought.

The revelation, which was made in court documents that were unsealed on Tuesday in federal court, originally did not disclose “a timeline of the alleged scheme, or any names of people potentially involved, except that communications between people including at least one lawyer were seized from an office that was raided sometime before the end of this summer,” CNN reported. “No one appears to have been publicly charged with a related crime to date.”

The New York Times reported on Thursday night that the matter involved a top fundraiser for President Donald Trump and an attorney connected to the president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

Sources said “it concerned efforts by the lawyer for Mr. Kushner, Abbe Lowell, and the fund-raiser, Elliott Broidy, who pleaded guilty in October to a charge related to a different scheme to lobby the Trump administration,” the Times reported. “A billionaire San Francisco real estate developer, Sanford Diller, enlisted their help in securing clemency for a Berkeley psychologist, Hugh L. Baras, who had received a 30-month prison sentence on a conviction of tax evasion and improperly claiming Social Security benefits, according to the filing and the people familiar with the case.”

“Under the suspected scheme, Mr. Diller would make ‘a substantial political contribution’ to an unspecified recipient in exchange for the pardon,” the report added. “He died in February 2018, and there is no evidence that the effort continued after his death.”

No bribe was ever paid. No one has been charged in the DOJ’s inquiry into the matter. No government officials are currently the subject of a target of the inquiry.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

