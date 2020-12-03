https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/new-jersey-legislation-passes-bill-on-social-justice-in-public-schools/

TRENTON, NJ – A bill that was recently passed by the New Jersey state legislature may result in the adoption of a state-wide educational program and curriculum on racism and social justice.

According to reports, Bill 3601 was drafted to supplement an existing state law that requires public schools to incorporate black history into lesson plans.

Angela McKnight, a New Jersey Assemblywoman and sponsor of the bill, said the bill will ensure students in the state of New Jersey are taught a more complete version of black history. In a statement, she said:

“Our children will learn about black history and not just being slaves. We will know the contributions that black people continue to do.”

Bill 3601 was originally introduced back in March 2020 and now awaits Governor Phil Murphy’s signature to become state law. Section 4b of the bill appropriates $400,000, among other things, is used:

“To teach that inequality is a consequence of prejudice and discrimination in the pursuit of maintaining power and dominance over certain portions of society and emphasizes the personal responsibility of each citizen to fight racism and hatred whenever and wherever it happens.”

One school district has already taken the issue into its own hands. the Cherry Hill School District recently announced that it may become the first school district in the state to require all students to take a black history course prior to graduation.

Reportedly, the proposal was first introduced by students associated with the Black Lives Matter movement earlier in the year. The district is currently working with historians from Stockton University and the University of Pennsylvania on the development of the course.

Cherry Hill Curriculum Director Farrah Mahan said she knows there will be “difficult conversations” involved with the course requirements, especially regarding issues related to social justice.

Said stated that it has not yet been determined what year students would be expected to take the class and that the district is also reviewing its black history curriculum and textbooks used for lower grades. She said:

“We are evolving with the times. This is just another example of where we are. It’s everyone’s history.”

According to 12-year-old student Ebele Azikiwe, who runs a youth organization called Rise Against Hate, told lawmakers that the proposed bill could help ease social conflict in the United States.

She said that younger students should also be taught more comprehensive black history to help dispel stereotypes about African Americans. She added that she was partly motivated to advocate for change after her stepfather was stopped by police because of mistaken identity.

Azikiwe said:

“There is so much to share, to help awaken people. If people were taught early we aren’t a threat by simply (being) human, it will make a huge difference.”

She added:

“I hope that it will catch on in other districts and states. Black history is history and it’s a history that everybody should know.”

Mahan said the new course would be offered for the 2021-2022 school year. Cherry Hill already has an elective African American studies class that is offered for dual credit through Stockton University.

Cherry Hill is the 11th largest public school district in the state of New Jersey. It enrolls close to 11,000 students. The district is 57% white, 18% Asian, 13% Hispanic, and 8% black.

First-grade teacher Tamar LaSure-Owens, who has developed a black history curriculum previously, said that teachers need training in order to “infuse black history into everyday lessons.”

