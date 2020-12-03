https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/AlexandriaOcasio-Cortez-Merchandise-NYPost/2020/12/03/id/999952

The New York Post has hit out at New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over the price of merchandise being sold on her website.

The congresswoman is currently fundraising with sweatshirts, T-shirts and other apparel bearing slogans that include: ”Abolish ICE,” ”Tax the rich,” and ”Drink water & don’t be racist,” some of which cost about $60.

The Post notes that ”The line of merchandise caught the eye of pundits on Twitter who pointed out the hypocrisy of an anti-capitalism legislator coming up with their own clothing line.”

The newspaper adds, ”It’s a very premature fundraising exercise given the Bronx-born lawmaker only just staved-off a challenge where her campaign hauled in a hefty $17.3 million in donations, according to the New York Times.”

Ocasio-Cortez responded in a tweet on Thursday.

”Republicans are freaking out [because] we don’t use slave-wage labor for merch that funds grassroots organizing,” she wrote.

”But what’s the difference between Trump’s merch and ours? Ours is made in the US,” she added.

