A recently elected candidate for Congress says he and other newly elected representatives will form a “Freedom Force” to oppose the far-left “Squad” led by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“Americans just want to have opportunities to succeed,” said Rep.-elect Byron Donalds. “They don’t want people in Washington telling them how they’re going to go about doing that. They want to have the freedom to choose for themselves, and I’m here to fight for that — and that’s what the Freedom Force is here to do.”

The Florida Republican said that the 2020 election, which saw Republicans gain double-digit seats in the House of Representatives, showed that “Americans just want to be left alone.”

“If you really look at these elections in 2020, what’s clear is that Americans just want to be left alone,” Donalds said during a Monday interview with Fox News. “They want smart policies. They want to follow the Constitution. They want freedom.”

When asked what he plans to do in Congress, Donalds said that “people in the capital aren’t smart enough to make those decisions” for people.

“The plans are simple; it’s never really changed. It’s about supporting the Constitution. It’s about making sure that we actually have bills, policies, laws that make sense for all Americans,” Donalds said. “It’s about making sure that our businesses have freedom to operate, that our families have the freedom to choose what they’re going to do in their lives — and the people in this capital aren’t smart enough to make those decisions for them.”

The Freedom Force will consist of Republican Rep.-elects Michelle Steele of California, Nicole Malliotakis of New York, Carlos Gimenez and Maria Elvira Salazar of Florida, Stephanie Bice of Oklahoma, Burgess Owens of Utah, and Victoria Spartz of Indiana.

“Our goal, really, is to push a message of freedom and individual liberty. And in those times when we clash on policy ideas, we’ll be there front and center to make sure the way we view public policy will be heard by all Americans,” Donalds said .

Donalds said that the “Green New Deal” is an “idea is going to cost trillions of dollars” and result in higher electricity prices on poor people in cities.

“So, when they try to push that idea, we’re going to come with the alternative idea that, no, we need to be opening the energy complex like we have over the last four years. That’s some of the contrast you’re going to see from the Freedom Force,” Donalds said.

Donalds also spoke out against the Squad’s “top-down draconian socialist policies,” that will only hurt “middle-class and families.”

“The very rich are going to be fine,” he said. “It’s going to be small business owners, microbusiness owners, people who have five, 10, 20 employees. They’re the ones who suffer under the weight of government regulation and government bureaucracy.”

“Even if you take a look at COVID-19 right now, one of the big struggles has been small businesses getting access to capital, real small businesses,” Donalds continued. “We need to stop people like the ‘Squad,’ and other people the people on the Left, from pushing those terrible policies that are actually hurtful to the American people.”