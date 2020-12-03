https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/newsom-threatens-conservative-socal-new-strict-covid-lockdown-order-addition-curfew/

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) on Thursday announced a new, strict regional Covid lockdown order that could be taking effect in Southern California within days.

Newsom targeted conservative SoCal with the strictest lockdown yet in addition to a 10PM – 5 AM curfew.

The new lockdown order will close virtually all indoor businesses, save for approved big box storefronts.

“We really all need to step up,” Newsom said. “We need to meet this moment head-on and we need to do everything we can to stem the tide, to bend the curve.”

Newsom said only schools with a waiver can stay open.

Mostly private schools received this waiver.

Another stroke of luck for Gavin Newsom since all of his children attend private school.

ABC 7 reported:

Newsom said that is expected to happen “within days” in Southern California and three other regions out of five in California. The remaining region is the Bay Area and that is expected to hit the threshold later in December. According to Newsom’s office, if a region hits the 15% or lower threshold for ICU capacity, the following activities and sectors must close within 48 hours: Indoor and Outdoor Playgrounds

Indoor Recreational Facilities

Hair Salons and Barbershops Personal Care Services

Museums, Zoos, and Aquariums

Movie Theaters

Wineries

Bars, Breweries and Distilleries

Family Entertainment Centers Cardrooms and Satellite Wagering

Casinos

Limited Services

Live Audience Sports

Amusement Parks

“If we don’t act now, we’ll continue to see a death rate climb, more lives lost,” Newsom said.

WATCH:

Gov. Newsom (D-CA) announces a new “emergency brake” regional stay-at-home order: “If we don’t act now, we’ll continue to see a death rate climb, more lives lost.” pic.twitter.com/o2OTcmwP4T — The Recount (@therecount) December 3, 2020

