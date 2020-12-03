https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/no-exceptions-ups-places-shipping-limits-major-retailers-amid-online-sales-boom/

(ZEROHEDGE) – An internal memo reviewed by WSJ and confirmed by United Parcel Service workers outlines how the package delivery company imposed shipping restrictions on major retailers on Cyber Monday as the unprecedented pandemic fueled online shopping season stretched delivery networks thin.

The memo informs delivery drivers that on Cyber Monday, they were not to pick up any packages from six major retailers, including L.L. Bean Inc., Hot Topic Inc., New Egg Inc., and Macy’s.

WSJ sources confirmed the UPS memo was authentic. The memo said: “No exceptions.”

