https://www.dailywire.com/news/noah-cyrus-apologizes-for-racial-remark-but-does-not-address-candace-owens-directly

Noah Cyrus, singer and younger sister to musician and actress Miley Cyrus, apologized on Thursday for seemingly referring to conservative commentator Candace Owens as a “nappy a**” h*.

“I am mortified that I used a term without knowing the context and history, but I know now and I am horrified and truly sorry,” Cyrus posted on an Instagram story, TMZ reported. “I will never use it again. Thank you for educating me. I in no way meant to offend anyone. I am so sorry.”

Notably, Owens’ name was not mentioned in the post.

“Miley’s little sis threw her support behind Styles after his Vogue spread last month — wearing a dress — prompted Owens to verbally attack Harry for not being ‘manly,’” the TMZ report said. “Problem is, Noah’s choice of words were racially charged — her IG story post said Styles wears a dress ‘better than any of u nappy a** heauxz.’”

“If you didn’t know,” TMZ continued, “Owens is Black … something Noah certainly knew, so it’s clear she needs a history lesson about the racist undertones of the word ‘nappy.’ It sounds like someone gave it to her, because she got a ton of backlash on social media … and is now apologizing.”

Conservative Rob Smith posted a screenshot of the Cyrus Instagram story where the singer seemingly referred to Owens as a “nappy a**” h*.

“Nothing to see here, just [Noah Cyrus] ‘defending’ [Harry Styles] against criticism by [Candace Owens] – by calling Candace a ‘nappy a** h**,’” captioned Smith. “There truly is no racist like a White Liberal racist.”

“Heaux” is another slang term for the word “h*.”

Nothing to see here, just @noahcyrus “defending” @Harry_Styles against criticism by @RealCandaceO – by calling Candace a “nappy ass hoe.” There truly is no racist like a White Liberal racist. pic.twitter.com/NGTWbyo3Ha — Rob Smith 🇺🇸 (@robsmithonline) December 3, 2020

“Any one of woke liberals care to explain to me how [Noah Cyrus] calling me a ‘nappy ass hoe’ is not racist?” Owens responded via twitter on Thursday. “I’m all ears. You guys love cancel culture. [Miley Cyrus] come get your sister!”

As noted by The Daily Wire on Wednesday, Owens and musician Harry Styles traded lighthearted slights via social media, which stemmed from Owens’ criticism of the praise Styles received for wearing dresses on the cover of Vogue.

“Bring back manly men,” Styles captioned a photo of himself on Instagram. In the photo, the “Falling” singer is wearing effeminate clothing and eating a banana.

Earlier this month, Styles became the first male to land a Vogue magazine cover, and he did so wearing gowns, skirts, and dresses. The creative’s shoot was praised not just inside the space of fashion, but hyped for “challenging gender norms” and influencing younger generations.

Pushing back on the praise, Owens said in a viral tweet, “Bring back manly men” — the same phrase used in the later Styes post. “There is no society that can survive without strong men,” she asserted at the time. “The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence. It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men.”

“When people try to tell me I don’t have influence, and then [Harry Style] dedicates an entire post to my tweet,” Owens said Wednesday, captioning Styles’ Instagram post. “I inspire global conversation. #BringBackManlyMen.”

In another tweet, the commentator used a photo of Styles to emphasize her point in a clever and lighthearted manner. “#BBMM,” an acronym for “Bring back manly man,” Owens captioned a photo of Styles from his acting role in the Christopher Nolan World War II film “Dunkirk.”

Related: Miley Cyrus’ Sister Calls Candace Owens A ‘Nappy A**’ H*; Owens Responds

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

