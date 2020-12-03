https://hannity.com/media-room/nyc-says-enough-massive-crowds-gather-at-shuttered-staten-island-bar-chant-cuomo-sucks/
AOC: New York Gov Cuomo’s Response ‘Creating a Class and Race Issue’ During Coronavirus Crisis
posted by Hannity Staff – 3.31.20
Controversial Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez singled-out New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Tuesday; accusing the top Democrat of “creating a class and race issue” during the Coronavirus crisis.
“If you called for a suspension or moratorium on mortgage payments, then we should also call for that same treatment on rent payments,” said Rep. Ocasio-Cortez.
“We’re kind of creating a class and race issue. We’re essentially rewarding and offering preferential treatment to landowners and folks who are more wealthy, and we’re not offering that same kind of relief to renters,” she added.
“I think our policy answers it,” Cuomo said Monday. “You cannot be evicted for non-payment of rent. It’s not that you won’t owe rent at one time, right, because you signed a contract. Even the people to whom you pay the rent have to pay the rent, right, and they have expenses. So, no evictions for nonpayment of rent and then we’ll see where we are and we’ll see how long this goes on.”
BLAME GAME: NY Governor Blames ‘Staffers’ for Bringing Deadly CoVID Pandemic into Nursing Homes
posted by Hannity Staff – 10.14.20
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo continued to deflect criticism of his handling of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic in recent days; telling reporters that “staffers” brought the contagion into nursing homes.
“We never told a nursing home: ‘You have to accept a CoVID positive person.’ The hospitals were never overwhelmed. We were never in a situation where we had to have a nursing home accept them,” said Cuomo.
“The law is exactly the opposite… We never got to the point where we had a scarcity of beds. People think you’re supposed to believe the president — they are very good at spreading misinformation and it was mean and it was cruel,” he added.
NY Gov. Cuomo on nursing homes: “People think you’re supposed to believe the president — they are very good at spreading misinformation and it was mean and it was cruel.” pic.twitter.com/eFDMhdXtiO
— The Hill (@thehill) October 14, 2020
Cuomo blames GOP, NY Post for controversy over nursing home COVID-19 deaths https://t.co/2bIz9Ia5OH pic.twitter.com/rvAEPK9jPa
— New York Post (@nypost) October 13, 2020
.@NYGovCuomo blames nursing home staff for “bringing” Covid into their facilities.
“We’ve done a full study of it, the virus came into nursing homes from the staff.” pic.twitter.com/8sw4ALIqBr
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 14, 2020
“We’ve done a full study of it, the virus came into nursing homes from the staff!” said the Governor.
Watch Cuomo’s comments above.