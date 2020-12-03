https://hannity.com/media-room/nyc-says-enough-massive-crowds-gather-at-shuttered-staten-island-bar-chant-cuomo-sucks/

AOC: New York Gov Cuomo’s Response ‘Creating a Class and Race Issue’ During Coronavirus Crisis

posted by Hannity Staff – 3.31.20

Controversial Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez singled-out New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Tuesday; accusing the top Democrat of “creating a class and race issue” during the Coronavirus crisis.

“If you called for a suspension or moratorium on mortgage payments, then we should also call for that same treatment on rent payments,” said Rep. Ocasio-Cortez.

“We’re kind of creating a class and race issue. We’re essentially rewarding and offering preferential treatment to landowners and folks who are more wealthy, and we’re not offering that same kind of relief to renters,” she added.

“I think our policy answers it,” Cuomo said Monday. “You cannot be evicted for non-payment of rent. It’s not that you won’t owe rent at one time, right, because you signed a contract. Even the people to whom you pay the rent have to pay the rent, right, and they have expenses. So, no evictions for nonpayment of rent and then we’ll see where we are and we’ll see how long this goes on.”

