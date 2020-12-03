http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/XyEvUCHERfM/

New York City held the official tree lighting at Rockefeller Center on Wednesday but attempted to block tourists from watching it.

Video published by FNTV showed several people trying to watch the ceremony, only to have their view hampered by police buses and plastic sheeting duct taped to them:

Rockefeller Tree Lighting view is completely blocked to stop people from gathering to watch the tree lighting tonight. Blocking the view has not discouraged crowds from congregating. Video by @yukiiwamura_ (FNTV) desk@freedomnews.tv to license pic.twitter.com/60gWoutvO8 — @SCOOTERCASTER (FNTV) (@ScooterCasterNY) December 3, 2020

One man attempted to film the tradition over the black plastic while another appeared to film it through the windows of the NYPD bus.

Someone reportedly ripped down the plastic sheet and several people could be seen cramming together to film between the vehicles:

Christmas Goes on! Someone ripped off the trash bag that was set up to block people from seeing the Rockefeller Tree Lighting Video by @yukiiwamura_ (FNTV https://t.co/KCfJ0kwvkq ) desk@freedomnews.tv to license https://t.co/ghv3E0URqa pic.twitter.com/wRofBXnhIp — @SCOOTERCASTER (FNTV) (@ScooterCasterNY) December 3, 2020

Another video by documentary photographer Yuki Iwamura showed the large crowd that the city attempted to exclude from the festivities:

More and more people are gathering for the Rockefeller Tree Lighting v

while the view continues being blocked to stop people from congregating. This might be making it worse. Video by @yukiiwamura_ (FNTV) desk@freedomnews.tv to license https://t.co/ghv3E0URqa pic.twitter.com/kgC2lJSGf6 — @SCOOTERCASTER (FNTV) (@ScooterCasterNY) December 3, 2020

The ceremony was held without spectators, CBS 2 reported.

“With the flip of a switch, all 50,000 LED lights on this year’s tree were turned on. The lights were turned off a short time later, but not to worry, for the tree will be lit again by Thursday morning,” the news station said.

Viewers will have to adhere to social distancing rules if they attempt to catch a glimpse of the 75-foot Norway spruce.

“Visitors will have to stand in six-foot-spaced pods to view the tree once it opens back up to the public Thursday, and there is a five-minute limit once you arrive,” according to CBS 2.

NBC 4 reported Rockefeller Plaza is closed and the city has created “specific tree-viewing zones on the midtown Manhattan blocks on either side.”

“Why can’t we group by the tree?” Floridian Jennifer Goetz told the New York Post.

“We were looking forward to seeing the tree light up and watching all the performers,” she said. “We always watched on TV and now we can’t even get remotely close to the tree.”

“It will be limited, the number of people that can get close. This is what we got to do to protect everyone,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays–download full podcast episodes. Follow him on Parler.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

