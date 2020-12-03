https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/stephen-kruiser/2020/12/03/obama-tells-dems-slogans-like-defund-the-police-dont-help-n1186369

Obama’s Rare Moment of Lucidity

As if everything about this year hasn’t been strange enough, Barack Obama had to go and say something that wasn’t completely cringe-worthy.

The Lightbringer is on a book tour because he couldn’t stand the thought of either of the presidential candidates getting more spotlight than him. He’s mostly been saying remarkably stupid stuff, as he is wont to do. He did, however, have some rather sage advice for his fellow Democrats during a recent interview.

The Hill:

Former President Obama said political candidates lose support when using “snappy” slogans like “defund the police,” in an interview scheduled to be released Wednesday. Obama told Peter Hamby, who hosts a Snapchat political show “Good Luck America,” that those who use the slogan could jeopardize their goals of enacting meaningful reforms for police. “You lost a big audience the minute you say it, which makes it a lot less likely that you’re actually going to get the changes you want done,” the former president said in the interview scheduled to go live at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, according to Axios. “The key is deciding, do you want to actually get something done, or do you want to feel good among the people you already agree with?” Obama added.

There are a couple of interesting things there. Let’s begin with that last line.

Democrats are the ultimate echo chamber/bubble people. Feel-good pablum is their forte. Obama hasn’t had to mingle with the commoners for a long time so he’s probably forgotten that. Of course all they want to do keep it nice and emotionally cozy in the hive mind.

As for his misgivings about “defund the police,” note that it is only the political effectiveness of the slogan that bothers him. Obama isn’t really against defunding the police. In fact, he’s the one who got this virulent anti-cop sentiment going with the Democrats.

This is from a post I wrote in June:

Leftist institutional hatred for police is Barack Obama’s only real lasting legacy. He always defaulted to giving the benefit of the doubt to criminals and never hesitated to bad-mouth law enforcement personnel whenever he commented on high-profile cases. Now all Democrats feel comfortable with demonizing the police.

The article from The Hill mentions that Obama isn’t the only prominent Democrat who thought that the “Defund the Police” slogan didn’t help.

They’re all missing the real problem, however.

It’s the defund the police sentiment that turned voters off, not the slogan. The lunacy that played out in liberal hellhole cities over the summer wasn’t popular in real America. The fact that it was all getting the approval of the elected Democratic elite made it worse.

The Democrats are trying to figure out what went wrong down-ballot for them in this past election. They get close, but then revert to their fantasy-weaving ways

Let’s make sure we don’t help them clear any of this up.

___

Kruiser on Parler

Kruiser on MeWe

Kruiser on Twitter

Kruiser on Facebook

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

