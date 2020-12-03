https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/12/03/nothing-says-i-fight-for-the-little-guy-like-charging-65-for-a-sweatshirt-aoc-accidentally-champions-capitalism-to-push-socialism-and-lol/

It’s cute how socialists hate capitalism until they realize they want to make money too. And by cute we mean annoying, pathetic, sad, and all too damn predictable. Socialism for thee but not for me, AOC? And the idiots at Tax March fanboying over her lame-a*s merch?

If we rolled our eyes any further back we’d see Joe Biden in his basement wondering when he takes his seat in the Senate.

COME BUY MY CRAP.

Heh.

As always, made in the US with dignified, union jobs paying living wages ✨ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 2, 2020

ROFL.

Like that somehow makes it better … or true.

Capitalism is great. You can claim you are against it all the time and then make money off of it to your adoring fans. — Cincy Browncoat not from this universe (@cincy_browncoat) December 3, 2020

Morons who can’t afford to pay off their student loans buying her merchandise.

Gotta love it.

No wait.

Gotta point and LAUGH at it.

That’s better.

So now she admits she loves Capitalism. — Marcus (@MarcusWooley2) December 3, 2020

Atta girl, AOC. HA HA HA HA

AOC’s polyester, nylon, & poly-blend merchandise is made from Petro-Chemical products. Thanks for supporting the petroleum industry and voting for Marxist-Democrat politicians who will end your Trump tax cuts while they live in luxury & sell you things!#MAGA #KAG #USA #True pic.twitter.com/XtBybeOKUi — Lurabyss (@Lurabyss) December 3, 2020

Doesn’t sound very ‘green’ to us, Sandy.

Nothing says “I fight for the little guy” like charging $65 for a sweatshirt. pic.twitter.com/EV1hAVgeGR — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) December 2, 2020

True dat.

***

Related:

‘Look ma! A mask Nazi’! Video of whacked-out masked old man harassing/threatening woman for not wearing a mask is nuts (watch)

This is your BRAIN on critical race theory –> Headline from The Root about straight black men is straight-up racist AF

‘Help isn’t coming. WE are the help.’ EPIC sign on front door of LA County restaurant about lockdowns will make you FIST-PUMP

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

