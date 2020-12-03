https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/03/ouch-ny-post-cover-on-scourge-of-democrat-covid-hypocrites-is-brutally-perfect-but-it-might-tick-off-pelosi-newsom-cuomo-and-more/

Over the past several days and weeks we’ve done stories on many mayors, governors and others who clearly live by the “my rules for thee but not for thee” philosophy. But perhaps nobody has done a better job of summing up some of the hypocrisy than the New York Post with their Friday cover:

Tomorrow’s cover: Democrat hypocrites are undermining COVID with ‘do as I say, not as I do’ attitude https://t.co/YhzRvmS5Jc pic.twitter.com/JKddCQK69y — New York Post (@nypost) December 4, 2020

And the list goes on!

Whatever these leaders are “progressing” towards, I don’t want to go there. — Simon (@Simon26686839) December 4, 2020

Dictators do that. https://t.co/FZEahKDsbh — Mary Sutton Greeley (@Lucky_finds) December 4, 2020

These people say Trump is the bad guy and people believe them https://t.co/mKr1YDLVP2 — tt watt (@tsturk8) December 4, 2020

This is amazing https://t.co/f21HZNjiag — Jason Gordon 🇺🇸 (@havefaith1992) December 4, 2020

We’d like to buy the NY Post’s front page editor a drink at French Laundry (but first we’ll have to convince Gavin Newsom to sneak us in).

