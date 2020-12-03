https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/03/ouch-ny-post-cover-on-scourge-of-democrat-covid-hypocrites-is-brutally-perfect-but-it-might-tick-off-pelosi-newsom-cuomo-and-more/

Over the past several days and weeks we’ve done stories on many mayors, governors and others who clearly live by the “my rules for thee but not for thee” philosophy. But perhaps nobody has done a better job of summing up some of the hypocrisy than the New York Post with their Friday cover:

And the list goes on!

We’d like to buy the NY Post’s front page editor a drink at French Laundry (but first we’ll have to convince Gavin Newsom to sneak us in).

