posted by Mark Myerson – 11.09.20
When you are trying to enjoy your favorite playlist or podcast, or even focus on an important project, outside distractions are not welcome. Thankfully, there is a way to block out unwanted sound.
The Drive ANC1000 Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones make the diversions fade away thanks to patented technology. They are usually priced at $129, but in a special offer for Hannity viewers, you can grab them today for just $94.99.
https://www.youtube.com/embed/dL7bXwKsogU
Whether you need to escape the sound of the subway or take a break from your energetic kids, the Drive ANC1000 can help. The headphones feature NoiseHush Technology, which turns the volume down on city traffic and loud conversations.
Reducing outside noise allows you to hear the sound quality emanating from two 40mm custom-tuned drivers. The Drive headphones deliver rich bass and crisp high notes via Bluetooth 5.0 or a detachable AUX cable. Built-in controls allow you to play and pause your track or answer calls on the go. Four noise-isolating microphones pick up your voice, even in loud environments.
On a full charge, the headphones provide 30 hours of playback with active noise cancellation or 50 hours without. If you’re in a hurry, you can quick-charge in just 10 minutes for three hours of battery life—great for when you’re about to head out and realize your battery is dead.
The Drive headphones also have soft ear cushions and a padded headband, so you can genuinely listen all day in comfort.
With this deal, you can save 26% on the full price for these premium headphones. Order now for $94.99 to grab them with a free hard-shell travel case included.
Prices subject to change
Learn Vital Data Skills to Advance Your Career with This $12 Excel Training
posted by Mark Myerson – 8.25.20
From political polling to financial forecasts, data plays an important part in every industry. To really impress recruiters, you need to show you can crunch the numbers beyond the basics.
The Microsoft Excel: Advanced Excel Formulas & Functions course shows you how, with six hours of hands-on training worth $195 that are just $11.99, thanks to a limited-time extra discount on the sale price of $29.99.
Most of us know how the fundamentals of Excel. But to gain any meaningful insights, you need to understand formulas and functions. This online training helps you master 75 of these operators, along with many other advanced techniques.
Through visual demos, you learn how to create formula-based formatting rules and link data sets from multiple sources with lookup, index, and match functions. The training also shows you how to shortcut tedious analytics tasks and pull real-time data into Excel for live insights.
These skills are valued in a huge range of industries, including finance, marketing, sales, science, and sports.
Your instructor for this course is Chris Dutton, aka Excel Maven. He is a certified Microsoft Excel Expert and analytics consultant who has mentored over 25,000 students from around the world.
Get the Microsoft Excel: Advanced Excel Formulas & Functions training with certification included while it’s deeply discounted to $11.99, a total savings of 93% on the retail price.
Prices subject to change