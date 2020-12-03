https://www.theblaze.com/news/la-boutique-mocks-leftist-hypocrisy

Los Angeles’ premier “lifestyle boutique,” Kitson, is going viral for blasting Democratic lawmakers and leftist celebrities with a massive display across their storefront.

What are the details?

One of the L.A.-based stores hung a variety of posters in their front windows depicting their “People of the Year,” which includes Democratic Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Hunter Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci, actress and activist Alyssa Milano, Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), and more.

Each person has their own picture plastered across the storefront with remarks on their conduct during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Eric Garcetti

“I will turn off your power if you don’t obey. Target, Costco, Walmart, etc. can sell nonessential items, but small businesses are forbidden.”

The remark is a reference to Garcetti’s threat in August to shut off utilities to homes and businesses with unauthorized gatherings.

Hunter Biden

“[W]here is my laptop my China deal is on it. Don’t forget 10% for the big guy!”

The remark is a reference to a laptop hard drive that purportedly belongs to Hunter and allegedly contains information about purported international business dealings with his father, former Vice President Joe Biden, and Ukraine.

Dr. Anthony Fauci

“Masks are not needed … they don’t help! … Wear a mask! Bill Gates is my BFF. Wear a mask, don’t wear a mask, wear a mask, don’t wear a mask.”

The remarks are a reference to Fauci’s apparent mask flip-flop, which took place between March and May.

Alyssa Milano (wearing a #DefundThePolice shirt)

“David call 911 there is a squirrel in our backyard.”

The remark is a reference to “Defund the Police” and Black Lives Matter activist Alyssa Milano’s family calling the police in September for what they believed to be an armed man in their backyard. It turned out to be a teen hunting squirrels.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom

“I demand a better table at the French Laundry Restaurant and I want to be seated inside with my 22 friends!”

The remarks are referring to Newsom’s tone-deaf attendance at a crowded, indoor dinner party on Nov. 6 at a posh, Napa-area restaurant.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

“Rules for thee not for me!”

The remark is a reference to a mask-less Pelosi breaking quarantine to get a salon blowout on Aug. 31 at a San Francisco hair salon.

BlazeTV’s Dave Rubin shared video of the storefront on Thursday, and captioned it, “Holy cow this is absolutely spectacular. Kitsons [sic] in Los Angeles. We The People are fighting back!”

At the time of this reporting, the video has been viewed more than 259,000 times.

You can see the rest of Kitson’s “People of the Year” in the video below.

