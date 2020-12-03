https://www.theepochtimes.com/powell-files-lawsuit-for-arizonas-gop-electors-alleges-dominion-software-manipulation_3602955.html

Attorney Sidney Powell filed a lawsuit in federal court on Dec. 2, alleging that at least “several hundred thousand” illegal or ineligible ballots were counted in Arizona’s general election, and that Dominion Voting Systems software created security risks and statistical anomalies in the Nov. 3 election results.

The 53-page complaint (pdf) filed by former federal prosecutor Powell, on behalf of the state’s 11 GOP electors and others, alleges software manipulation and other fraud in the state “as set forth in the affidavits of eyewitnesses and the voter data cited” that violates the U.S. Constitution and Arizona’s own election laws.

“The multifaceted schemes and artifices implemented by Defendants and their collaborators to defraud resulted in the unlawful counting, or fabrication, of hundreds of thousands of illegal, ineligible, duplicate or purely fictitious ballots in the State of Arizona,” the lawsuit states.

These “collectively add up to multiples of Biden’s purported lead in the State of 10,457 votes,” it argued.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs are listed as defendants in the lawsuit.

Both certified the state’s presidential election results on Monday and challenged claims of election fraud, saying all voting machines were certified by a federal commission and reviewed by state officials, that credentialed poll observers witnessed all ballot tabulating, and cameras were in ballot tabulation centers with live streams able to be viewed over the Internet.

Ducey said on Twitter on Tuesday that following the certification, the state’s electors had a five-day window to challenge the certification in court.

The canvass of the election triggers a 5-day window for any elector to bring a credible challenge to the election results in court. If you want to contest the results, now is the time. Bring your challenges. 8/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) December 1, 2020

The complaint highlights what it said was an “especially egregious range of conduct” in Arizona’s Maricopa County, and other counties using Dominion Systems.

Just days earlier, Maricopa County GOP chairwoman Linda Brickman, a veteran county elections worker, testified before members of the Arizona State Legislature that she personally observed votes for Trump being tallied as votes for Biden when input into Dominion machines.

She submitted her testimony in a sworn affidavit under penalty of perjury, and testified that she and her Democratic partner witnessed “more than once” Trump votes default and shift to Biden when they were duplicating ballots, i.e. manually transferring voters’ intentions from unreadable paper ballots into the available Dominion machines.

Trump’s legal team has previously pointed to witness testimony alleging that election results from Dominion Voting Systems are susceptible to manipulation—an allegation that the company has repeatedly denied.

Dominion has not responded yet to a request from The Epoch Times for comment and declined to appear before a state legislative hearing when requested.

The lawsuit alleges that Dominion Voting Systems violated election laws by having their machines connected to the internet. The case is supported by a redacted affidavit from a former electronic intelligence analyst, alleging that the voting system software was accessed by agents from China and Iran.

“Dominion violated physical security standards by connecting voting machines to the Internet, allowing Dominion, domestic third parties or hostile foreign actors to access the system and manipulate election results, and moreover potentially to cover their tracks due to Dominion’s unprotected log,” it states.

Powell, who has been seen working alongside Trump’s legal team pushing election challenges, filed a lawsuit in Michigan last week, and released another alleging “massive election fraud” in Georgia, containing issues pertaining to Dominion Voting Systems.

Trump on Monday called in to an election integrity hearing held by members of the Arizona State Legislature calling the 2020 presidential election “the greatest scam ever perpetrated on our country.”

“The 2020 election was rigged. It was a scam, and the whole world is watching and they are laughing at our country,” he said, accusing Republican governor Ducey of rushing through with the certification process despite witnesses coming forward with accounts of voter fraud.

Ducey has defended the state’s election system, saying that the state has “some of the strongest election laws in the country.”

Powell on Wednesday also filed a motion (pdf) for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction, saying that Arizona officials did not comply with laws set by the state legislature, and instead “committed a scheme and artifice to fraudulently and illegally manipulate the vote count to make certain the election of Joe Biden as the President of the United States.”

It asks the court to order that “servers, software, voting machines, tabulators, printers, portable media, logs, ballot applications, ballot return envelopes, ballot images, paper ballots, and all election materials related to the November 3, 2020 Arizona election sized and impounded for forensic audit and inspection by the Plaintiffs.”

It also requested the court block Ducey from “transmitting the currently certified election results to the Electoral College” until the legal challenge was resolved.

According to the state’s website, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden beat Trump by about 10,500 votes out of 3.4 million cast. Trump won Arizona in 2016 over Hillary Clinton by about 91,000 votes.

