Attorney Sidney Powell filed a lawsuit on Wednesday for Arizona’s 11 Republican electors.

The complaint alleges that at least 400,000 illegal ballots were counted in Arizona’s general election. It also alleges that Dominion software created security risks and statistical anomalies in the election results.

The allegations are based on affidavits of eyewitnesses and voter data cited.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey and Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs are listed as defendants in the lawsuit.

Both certified the state’s election results on Monday, challenging claims of voter fraud.

Powell also filed a motion (pdf) for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction.

It asks the court to block the governor from “transmitting the currently certified election results to the Electoral College” until the legal challenge is resolved.

It also asks the court to seize and impound all the “servers, software, voting machines” and all election materials for forensic audit and inspection.

In Georgia, Sidney Powell’s election lawsuit got an expedited appeal.

A judge previously blocked election officials from wiping or altering Dominion machines in three counties. But Powell wanted a statewide order—prompting her to seek the emergency appeal.

The Democratic Party of Georgia also entered an emergency request on Wednesday to grant an intervention so they can participate. Washington firm Perkins Coie is representing the party.

Powell is representing Georgia voters who argue that fraud was committed to make sure Joe Biden won the state.

Powell wants to have outside experts examine Georgia’s Dominion machines. But state election officials are trying to prevent that from happening.

