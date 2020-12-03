https://saraacarter.com/pres-trump-addresses-the-nation-about-voter-fraud-allegations-this-may-be-the-most-important-speech-ive-ever-made/

President Donald Trump addressed the nation Wednesday in what he said “may be the most important speech I’ve ever made.”

During his over 45 minute remarks, Trump discussed a “coordinated assault and siege” on the election. He presented several instances of alleged voter fraud in swing states and called for an investigation into those claims.

“This is not just about honoring votes of 74 million Americans who voted for me, it’s about ensuring that Americans can have faith in this election and in all future elections,” Trump said.

Trump also took swipes at Democrats, saying “they had it rigged from the very beginning” and used the COVID-19 pandemic to execute their supposed plan.

He then claimed that the Dominion software in voting machines was used to change the outcome of the election, among the other discrepancies.

Trump also took aim at the media for failing to cover the allegations of fraud.

He said that he has long been victim to their attacks and in 2016 was falsely targeted, referring to the now-debunked allegations his campaign had ties to Russia.

“So who knows if he’s ever even going to do a report, but if you look at the lies and the leaks and the illegal acts of behavior done by so many people and their desire to hurt the President of the United States, something should happen,” Trump explained.

He added, “The hardest thing I have to do is explain why nothing is happening with all of these people that got caught spying on my campaign. It’s never happened before and it should never happen again to a President of the United States.”

Trump added that he’s still fighting for his victory and believes there’s enough evidence to make that happen.

