https://thepostmillennial.com/trump-is-asked-about-ag-barrs-statement-on-voter-fraud-he-goes-off

As the big tech tyrants tighten their grip, join us for more free speech at Parler—the anti-censorship social media platform.

Speaking to reporters today from the White House, President Donald Trump addressed Attorney General Bill Barr’s comments on the investigation into voter fraud and election irregularities across the state.

He was asked to respond to “the comments by your Attorney General who indicated that he has not seen at this point any evidence of fraud enough to overturn election results. Given that, why is now not the time to concede?”

“Well he hasn’t done anything,” Trump said. “So he hasn’t looked. When he looks he’ll see the kind of evidence that right now you’re seeing in the Georgia Senate. They’re going through hearings right now in Georgia and they’re finding tremendous volumes, so they haven’t looked very hard.

“Which is a disappointment, to be honest with you, because it’s massive fraud. Whether you go to Wisconsin, where we just filed a case, or Michigan, or if you look at what’s happening in Georgia as an example, or Pennsylvania, if you look at Nevada which is moving along very rapidly, or Arizona, you saw those numbers come out yesterday.

“We found massive fraud and in other states also. This is probably the most fraudulent election we’ve ever seen.”

When asked if he still had confidence in Bill Barr, Trump said “Ask me that in a number of weeks from now.”

On Wednesday, Trump spoke from the Oval Office explaining many instances of what he and his campaign believe to be voter fraud and irregularities across the country, specifically in battleground states.

At that time, he said that the electoral system in the United States was under “coordinated assault and siege.” He detailed the numbers and figures of ballot counting, and said that it was “the most important speech” that he’s made.



