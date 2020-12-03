https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/president-trumps-work-reshape-federal-judiciary-continues/

(FOX NEWS) — The Senate Judiciary Committee will vote Thursday on the nominee to fill the appeals court seat vacated by new Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett as well as voting on whether to send three other lower trial court nominees to the Senate floor — which could further cement President Trump’s reshaping of the federal judiciary before he leaves office.

This comes to the chagrin of Democrats who insist Republicans are violating tradition by continuing to confirm judges despite a Joe Biden victory in the presidential race.

After hearings on nominees before the Thanksgiving recess, the committee is scheduled to vote Thursday on the nomination of Thomas L. Kirsch II to serve on the U.S. 7th Circuit Court of Appeals, replacing Barrett. Kirsch is currently the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Indiana.

