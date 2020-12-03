https://hotair.com/archives/karen-townsend/2020/12/03/prince-harrys-latest-vapid-hot-take-covid-19-punishment-mother-nature/

The Duke of Sussex has come across the reason that the world is being infected with the coronavirus – it’s because Mother Nature is angry with us. It’s almost as though Mother Nature is sending us to our rooms, you know. Prince Harry delivered that hot take with a perfectly straight face during an interview with a new streaming service.

I don’t want to be too cynical here but perhaps he says such idiotic statements because it will be profitable for him to do so. He was making a video appearance for an interview with WaterBear, an environmental documentary platform. We’ll know if we see promotions in the future for some beautiful nature documentary produced or moderated by Prince Harry, and probably Duchess Meghan, too, airing on the streaming service. He signed a huge deal with Netflix recently so anything is possible.

Harry knows he’s spouting nonsense, playing on the emotions of people when he says things like this in order to show his level of being woke. He doesn’t take credit for the thought, he credits it to “somebody” he spoke with at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Somebody said to me at the beginning of the pandemic, it’s almost as though Mother Nature has sent us to our rooms for bad behavior to really take a moment and think about what we’ve done,” he told the network’s CEO, Ellen Windemuth, and head of strategy, Sam Sataria. Harry, 36, went on to reprimand humanity for taking Earth’s natural resources for granted. “[The pandemic has] certainly reminded me about how interconnected we all are, not just as people but through nature,” he said. “We take so much from her and we rarely give a lot back.”

There is nothing better than being lectured to by a privileged Royal from the comforts of his own recently purchased $14M mansion in Los Angeles, right? It sits on 5.4 acres and the property includes a guest house. What kind of carbon footprint does all of that leave behind? How about the jet fuel consumed during flights on private jets? I haven’t seen any stories about Harry and Meghan going off the grid and living a spartan lifestyle.

I don’t think Mother Nature spites us with a worldwide deadly, highly contagious pandemic. The virus came from China. Granted, China is one of the top two biggest polluters among all the countries on earth (India is the other) but the virus came from either a Chinese lab or a wet market, we still don’t know for certain its origin. It didn’t just magically appear during a weather front and spread to human beings. Harry is further politicizing an already over-politicized international health crisis.

What if we were all raindrops? “Every single raindrop that falls from the sky relieves the parched ground,” he mused. “What if every single one of us was a raindrop, and if every single one of us cared?” That is just vapid nonsense. Yet, the interviewers just nod along and humor him. He even admits that at one point he didn’t want to have children because of climate change. Of course, he changed his mind, but imagine being so cluelessly daft to admit such a thought out loud for the world to hear. He’s a member of the Royal family, for heaven’s sake. There’s a bloodline to maintain.

“The moment you become a father, everything really does change because then you start to realize, well, what is the point in bringing a new person into this world when they get to your age and it’s on fire?” he said. He pleaded, “We can’t steal their future, that’s not the job we’re here for.”

This kind of nuttiness puts the Duke in pop star Miley Cyrus territory. She once said, “The Earth was too “angry” to handle her kids.” At the age of 35, Harry is getting too old to sound like the precocious teen in Sweden, Greta Thunberg. The publicity of this interview comes at the same time that Harry is being criticized for his deal with Netflix. Netflix is streaming season four of The Crown, a hugely popular series based on the Queen’s reign with fictional twists. There has been criticism of how some of the events of Royal life have been portrayed, including the relationship between Prince Charles and Princess Diana. Harry has been encouraged to speak out but no one expects him to since it could affect his financial contract with Netflix. He says Netflix is “the hand that feeds him.”

Season four emphasises the image of Prince Charles as an adulterer who loves another married woman, while his wife Princess Diana is depicted as the ideal People’s Princess — a narrative which could now threaten Charles’ reputation. But royal biographer Howard Hodgson explained that, despite the focus on his own parents’ chaotic marriage, Harry will not be speaking out against The Crown because of his Netflix deal. Mr Hodgson told Express.co.uk: “I think he might be quite worried about speaking out against Netflix, because it might damage the relationship.

I would rather think that Harry’s claims about Mother Nature and the coronavirus were said as a distraction from the pressure he is under to discredit a Netflix production than think he’s just this shallow. The coronavirus has nothing to do with weather events or pollution. It has everything to do with nefarious actions from Communist China.

