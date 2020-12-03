https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/project-veritas-cnns-jeff-zucker-protected-joe-biden-dismissing-refusing-pursue-allegations-child-sex-abuse-hunter-video/

Project Veritas released tapes on Tuesday of CNN’s 9 a.m. rundown calls that they have secretly been recording for months.

These tapes expose CNN president Jeff Zucker and several other CNN executives expressing their extreme political biases against President Trump.

On Thursday, Project Veritas released a tape of CNN president Jeff Zucker protecting Joe Biden by dismissing and refusing to pursue pedophilia allegations against Hunter Biden.

Jeff Zucker is heard expressing anger toward President Trump for retweeting a post accusing Joe Biden of being a pedophile.

In September, President Trump retweeted a 2015 photo of Joe Biden creeping on the wife of then-Defense Secretary Ashton Carter. Its caption read: “We can beat them at their game #PedoBiden.”

Zucker also said that CNN would not be pursuing allegations of child sex abuse against Hunter Biden even though Newsmax covered the bombshell story stemming from photos found on Hunter’s laptop.

“With regard to child pornography[allegations]… I do not believe that we should be covering those allegations even if they’re out there..

