Sometime in the next five years, the United States Navy will announce unmistakable, undeniable proof of the extraterrestrial origin of what they term “Unidentified Aerial Phenomena” (UAP). The most recent report from the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force, which is run out of the Office of Naval Intelligence, comes very close to making that determination public.

While many believe in alien visitation, the proof has been lacking except for eyewitness accounts. There also have been numerous reports of a government conspiracy to “hide the truth” about alien visitation. The “conspiracy” was a useful part of the military’s disinformation campaign to hide what they were really doing: building super-secret, super-capable weapons.

But these reports from fighter pilots with video from sophisticated, high-tech imaging systems have the spooks stumped. Through the process of elimination, they are slowly coming to the conclusion that the UAP phenomenon features aircraft that did not originate on planet Earth.

No-brainer, right? Except these are some of the most brilliant scientists in the world. They don’t leap to conclusions. They don’t play hunches. They don’t tell us what’s obvious. They base their conclusions on the facts. And for anyone in government to reach this conclusion demands attention from the rest of us.

It is the 2020 report, however, which is most striking. Shared very widely across the civilian and military intelligence community, it includes an extraordinary photograph taken in late 2019 of a triangle-shaped UFO. The photograph was taken by a F/A-18F fighter jet operating off the U.S. East Coast. According to the report, the Triangle UFO rose out of the Atlantic Ocean and rapidly accelerated out of sight on a vertical axis. I believe, but have been unable to confirm, that the aircrew responsible for the photo were operating off either the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower or the USS John C. Stennis.

The UAP are attracted to our nuclear reactors like bees to honey.

This is big news, or should be, for four reasons. First, it confirms the ongoing presence of UFOs proximate to the Navy’s nuclear-powered aircraft carriers. These UFOs are apparently powered by unconventional non-jet based flight propulsion systems, exhibiting no exhaust trails, and are capable of rapidly navigating water, air, and space. No nation or corporation has been shown to possess, let alone manifest, such advanced engineering. As an extension, the reports reinforce the classified assessment that there is an unknown connection between naval nuclear reactors and proximate UFO activity.

That “unknown connection” has been investigated for years as UAP regularly appear over our nuclear missile bases. It is worrying to the entire strategic command when an unknown somebody or something takes an unhealthy interest in our nuclear deterrent.

Recently, it seems the UAP have been interested in our naval vessels as well as our carrier aircraft. The intel people have been speculating but they have no frame of reference to theorize. If these UAP are, indeed, alien in origin, we couldn’t possibly understand their purpose. They’ve traveled trillions and trillions of miles and for what? We don’t know what motivates them. Their intelligence may operate on a completely different plane than ours — perhaps even a different reality.

Obviously, more transparency is needed. But will it be forthcoming? The military believes the UAP are a potential threat. The Navy is particularly sensitive to releasing information since it touches on one of the most classified programs in the military — our sonar nets strung out around the world to listen for submarines. What they’re catching are USOs — Unidentified Submersible Objects — moving at impossible speeds with no cavitating propellers and no known propulsion system.

The Navy is correct to be worried.

But soon, the Navy will have no choice but to admit the truth. The phenomenon is becoming too widespread and there have been far too many witnesses, not just on fighter jets but also on Navy warships, to sweep it under the rug.

The most momentous announcement in human history will probably be a leak that the Navy will reluctantly confirm. Not the parades and brass bands such an announcement deserves, but it will do.

