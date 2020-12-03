https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/putin-orders-mass-covid-vaccinations-begin-next-week-russia/

(ZEROHEDGE) – Just hours after the UK approved the rushed Pfizer vaccine for use in the UK as soon as next week (it remains unclear just who will volunteer first), President Vladimir Putin ordered the start of mass-scale vaccination against coronavirus in Russia by the end of next week with medics and teachers first to get the shot.

In a teleconference on Wednesday, Putin said that Russia’s pharma industry is ready for a large-scale vaccination as the amount of doses of the pioneering anti-Covid “Sputnik V” vaccine already produced will reach two million in the coming days.

The vaccination against Covid-19 will be voluntary, and Russian citizens will be getting the shots free of charge.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

