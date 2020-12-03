https://hotair.com/archives/ed-morrissey/2020/12/03/raffensperger-investigating-voter-fraud-gotv-groups-including-abrams/

How did Brad Raffensperger happen to come across evidence of voter fraud taking place at Stacey Abrams’ New Georgia Project? Simple, the secretary of state announced late yesterday — he opened his mailbox. Raffensperger told the media that Abrams’ group tried to register his son in three separate applications — even though he’s been dead for two years.

Now Raffensperger wants to find out how many dead people Abrams’ group has succeeded in registering, and whether other organizations are conducting fraudulent voter registrations as well:

The organization was founded by Stacey Abrams in 2014 after she ran for governor against Brian Kemp. Raffensperger claims the organization tried to register his son who died in 2018. “Here’s something that came to my house yesterday, we got three of them, all from the same organization and it’s to my son Brenton J. Raffensperger who passed away two years ago,” said Raffensperger as he held up mailers sent to his deceased son. Raffensperger says the postcards encouraging a dead person to vote is proof that third-party voter registration organizations are promoting illegal voting. And, as a result he has launched investigations into several nonprofits. “We’ve had additional information coming in regarding the tactics from these groups including The New Georgia Project sending five voter registrations to the same dead person, and sending applications to [in]eligible voters,” added Raffensperger.

As Fox News reported overnight, Raffensperger’s probe goes beyond the New Georgia Project:

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has launched investigations into several groups, including one founded by former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, for seeking to “aggressively” register “ineligible, out-of-state, or deceased voters” before the state’s Jan. 5 Senate runoff elections. … “I have issued clear warnings several times to groups and individuals working to undermine the integrity of elections in Georgia through false and fraudulent registrations,” Raffensperger said in a statement Wednesday. “The security of Georgia’s elections is of the utmost importance.” Raffensperger said Wednesday that his office has “received specific evidence that these groups have solicited voter registrations from ineligible individuals who have passed away or live out of state.” “I will investigate these claims thoroughly and take action against anyone attempting to undermine our elections,” he vowed.

As seen in the video above, the current CEO of the New Georgia Project accused Raffensperger of attempting to appease Republicans by ordering these investigations. “Sending out postcards reminding people to vote, reminding people that there is an election is not nefarious,” said Nse Ufot, and that is true — as long as all they’re doing is reminding. If they are encouraging people to register and those people register falsely, that then becomes a legal problem if NGP facilitates that kind of fraud. They could ask ACORN about that, but they had to disband after overdoing their fraud to the point where it got noticed.

One does have to wonder why they are “reminding” dead people to vote, too, especially three times. (One also has to wonder why no one thought to check if sending postcards to anyone named “Raffensperger” might become a problem in the first place. How many “Raffenspergers” can there be in Georgia, anyway?) It opens up some potential for voter fraud — if not on the part of the organization, then on the part of whomever gets those postcards. And again, if the group’s registering people without checking on those issues, then that gets us back to the potential for “nefarious” activity.

Ufot is correct, though, that this might help boost Raffensperger’s standing among Republican voters in Georgia after getting beaten up constantly by Donald Trump. It’s hardly sufficient for the hard-line QAnoners, but at least it’s a start — and Raffensperger might benefit from gathering revulsion among MAGA leaders over the meltdown in Georgia around the runoff. Newt Gingrich even finally threw Sidney Powell and Lin Wood under the bus this morning. Things might be looking up after all.

Lin Wood and Sidney Powell are totally destructive. Every Georgia conservative who cares about America MUST vote in the runoff. Their dont vote strategy will cripple America — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) December 3, 2020

