Mexico does not take COVID-19 seriously, and as a result, border areas in the United States face a particular danger from illegal immigrants crossing the border who may be infected, Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, tells Newsmax TV.

The problem would only worsen under a Joe Biden administration with potential relaxed enforcement of immigration rules, the congressman said Thursday on “The Chris Salcedo Show.”

Babin said President Donald Trump has done more to secure the southern border “than any president in my history, in in my entire lifetime, including any of the other Republican presidents.”

Besides the COVID-19 threat, he said, there are other public health dangers, including typhus, leprosy, antibiotic-resistant tuberculosis, as well as criminal activity and terrorism.

“Quite frankly, I’m proud of the president for what he’s done over these past four years,” Babin told host Chris Salcedo. “The president and his administration have been right on the money in curtailing this and trying to stop the influx of these illegal aliens to try to protect us from those dangerous diseases.”

Babin sits on the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology, and, as a practicing dentist for four decades, is a member of the Doctors Caucus. He said liberal TV pundits who remain skeptical of COVID-19 vaccines because they were developed under the Trump administration should not frighten people out of taking the vaccines.

“This Operation Warp Speed is no less than a Manhattan Project like how we developed the atomic bomb for World War II, except on the issue of public health,” he said. “And we’re going to beat this COVID virus. We’re going to do it.”

