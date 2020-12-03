https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/dougcollins-georgia-senate-runoffs/2020/12/03/id/999963

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s leadership began with nothing, is ending with nothing, and merely tried to attack President Donald Trump in between, according to Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., on Newsmax TV.

“It’s a fitting sort of ending for the Pelosi 116th Congress: Started with nothing, ending with nothing, and all they did was trying to attack this president in the middle,” Collins told Thursday’s “Spicer & Co.“

“I’m sick of it. I’ve been over it for a long time.”

Collins is leaving Congress after a failed run against incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., for one of the Georgia Senate seats last month. He drew just under 20% of the vote to Loeffler’s 25.91% and Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock’s 32.9%.

And Collins lamented to host Sean Spicer, amid the stalled coronavirus stimulus talks and a contested election, Pelosi’s House is going to be voting on two bills that amount to “nothing.”

“Marijuana,” Collins demurred, when Spicer asked what was on Friday’s docket.

“And also, we’re voting on Tiger King bills.”

The “Tiger King” bill is the Big Cat Public Safety Act, which would ban the private ownership of big cats like lions and tigers.

Collins is using his last days in office to push his former opponent Loeffler and Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., over the top against Rev. Warnock and liberal firebrand Jon Ossoff.

“If our voters stay at home, then we lose, period; we don’t have a chance,” Collins said, amid mysterious calls for Republicans to boycott the vote amid allegations of a rigged election process in Georgia.

Among the contentions Collins noted were Democrats pushing mass mailing absentee ballot applications and some Democrats calling for voters to move to Georgia to vote in the Jan. 5 runoffs.

Collins noted former Democrat presidential primary candidate Andrew Yang’s call to take temporary residence in the state to vote is a “felony.”

“This is not how to game,” Collins concluded. “To the Democrats right now, they think it’s a game.”

