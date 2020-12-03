https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/report-corrupt-joe-biden-like-keep-corrupt-chris-wray-fbi-chief/

They both need to go — Joe Biden to assisted living and Chris Wray to obscurity.

According to The New York Times Joe Biden would like to keep corrupt Chris Wray on if he becomes president that way they can continue to spy on Republicans and investigate fake nooses in race car garages.

Biden wants to keep FBI Director Christopher Wray at the post? Of course he does! Who else is better at disappearing Hunter’s laptop while sending 15 agents to investigate a NASCAR garage door pull? — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) December 3, 2020

TRENDING: MI Poll Challenger’s Response To Unhinged MI Dem Rep Who Called Her A Liar, Is Mic Drop Moment [VIDEO]

Chris Wray along with fired Director Jim Comey have turned the FBI into an assault arm of the DNC.

It comes as no surprise that Biden’s puppeteers would want to keep it that way.

The FBI is a disgrace.

It’s being reported that Joe Biden plans to keep Christopher Wray on as FBI Director. That tells you everything you need to know about why the FBI is handling voter fraud the way they are. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) December 2, 2020

Let’s hope Trump fires Wray.

Via @jmartNYT and me, Biden will keep Wray if Trump doesn’t fire him, per a senior Biden official. It would be a return to the pre-Trump norms by which firing an FBI director was rare https://t.co/crgAzIAkFS — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) December 2, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

