They both need to go — Joe Biden to assisted living and Chris Wray to obscurity.

According to The New York Times Joe Biden would like to keep corrupt Chris Wray on if he becomes president that way they can continue to spy on Republicans and investigate fake nooses in race car garages.

Chris Wray along with fired Director Jim Comey have turned the FBI into an assault arm of the DNC.
It comes as no surprise that Biden’s puppeteers would want to keep it that way.

The FBI is a disgrace.

Let’s hope Trump fires Wray.

