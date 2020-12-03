https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/03/rofl-ilhan-omar-aoc-and-other-progs-call-out-checks-notes-barack-obama-for-criticizing-the-defund-the-police-slogan/

Barack Obama (ROFL, right?) is under fire from PROGRESSIVES after he criticized the “snappy” slogan, “Defund the Police.”

“The key is deciding, do you want to actually get something done, or do you want to feel good among the people you already agree with?”:

First of all, it’s hilarious that the guy with the snappy slogan that made Dems feel good about themselves is now lecturing Dems on their snappy slogan:

Transcript from his interview here:

Does Obama really think that Dems saying cities should send out more social workers instead of cops is a winning message?

Anyway, today’s libs were not happy with the former president:

Rep. Ilhan Omar said, “it’s not a slogan but a policy demand” which is even worse for Dem messaging:

This crack-up is going to be so fun to watch. Who wants to tell Rep. Bush what Eric Holder’s DOJ ruled in the Michael Brown case?

And here’s squad member AOC jumping in but not having the courage to tag Obama:

The truth is that “Obama is right”:

Maybe AOC and company missed what happened in the House and Senate elections?

At least some libs are sane enough to agree with the former president:

Up next? Rebranding socialism:

Just let it happen:

