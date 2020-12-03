https://www.dailywire.com/news/rose-mcgowan-blasts-times-up-vile-pr-stunt-shame-on-the-actresses-involved

Actress and #MeToo activist Rose McGowan tore into the organization Time’s Up after news broke that it spent the bulk of its charitable donations on salaries and little on actually litigating sexual harassment cases in the workplace.

In a tweet on Tuesday, McGowan denounced the organization as a “fraud” while condemning the actresses who promoted it.

“FRAUD ALERT! @TimesUp A vile PR stunt, a front for evil CAA & other human traffickers like Weinstein. SHAME ON YOU. SHAME. And shame on the actresses involved in this lie,” she tweeted.

As The Daily Wire reported on Monday, the famed organization that sprouted in the wake of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein’s downfall spent most of its $3 million in donations on salaries and little else.

The star-studded Hollywood charity “Time’s Up,” founded after dozens of women came forward to speak up about sexual harassment, sexual abuse, and even sexual assault in the entertainment and media industries, raised more than $3 million last year, the New York Post reports, but spent most of that on salaries, not helping victims. “Time’s Up” has plenty of A-list backers, ranging from media mogul Oprah Winfrey to Hollywood social justice elites like Brie Larsen, Reese Witherspoon, and Amy Schumer and, at one time, stood on the front lines of the battle to expose exploitative behavior in the entertainment industry, backing many of the women who came forward with claims against Harvey Weinstein and others.

Of the $3,670,219 that both the Time’s Up Foundation and Time’s Up Now Inc. raised in 2018, a whopping 40% went to salaries – $1,407,032 versus just $312,001 spent on the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund. The New York Post also noted that an additional $150,000 was spent on conferences and retreats that were meant to “build community and spark critical conversations about gender equity.”

In another tweet, McGowan said that she rescinded Time’s Up offer to help fight her legal claims against her alleged sexual abusers.

“I am formally refusing their offer of financial help. Tomorrow I’m tearing up the contract,” she wrote. “My current lawyers won’t rep me without $$$$, but feeling clean is better.”

Earlier this year, McGowan blasted the Democrats and its #MeToo allies for their hypocrisy regarding Tara Reade’s accusation of sexual assault against Joe Biden. She finally broke down in an emotional social media post and declared that she no longer recognizes the political party she once called home.

“I used to be a proud Democrat. I used to be a proud American,” she began. “I would’ve died for this damn country and its ideals. I was raised to be a proud Democrat. When my youngest brother graduated as a fighter pilot at the Air Force Academy, I wore a Vote John Kerry pin (lol), got into verbal altercations with big men who were mad I was a Democrat. They were twice my size [and] I had to listen to GW Bush give the keynote address [and] John Ashcroft singing his terrible eagle song.”

