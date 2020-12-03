https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/03/san-francisco-pd-brags-about-arresting-a-motorcycle-thief-for-the-13th-time-in-18-months/

Great work San Francisco Police Department!

Yesterday we booked a prolific vehicle/motorcycle thief after TL cops spotted him on this motorcycle near Hyde/GG. The MC was reported stolen earlier in the @SFPDCentral District. This is the suspects 13th arrest in our City for MV theft in just 18 months. SFPD case 200723785. pic.twitter.com/rWMIGg6C8c — SFPD Tenderloin (@SFPDTenderloin) December 2, 2020

But how many times do you have to arrest this particular motorcycle thief before he stays in jail?

this city is so f*cking broken. how many arrests does he get before he actually goes to prison? https://t.co/0AzhgJ2coT — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) December 3, 2020

What a damn joke:

Does he get a prize for a 20th arrest?

A cake and a parade? https://t.co/167vy8XeZO — Bill McCandless (@bmccandless) December 3, 2020

Lather. Rinse. Repeat:

I’m not one to generally advocate sentences but there’s a place for someone who has been caught stealing 13 vehicles over the last 18 months. It’s jail. What I’m confused over is who is responsible for putting them there… https://t.co/qfsbsf4Yzl — Raymond Durk (@RaymondDurk) December 3, 2020

The San Francisco DA, Chesa Boudin, is having a town hall tonight. Maybe it will come up?

Hope to see you at my next Town Hall this Thursday, December 3 at 5pm PT. Submit questions in advance to [email protected] — looking forward to hearing from you and answering your questions! pic.twitter.com/pIRZKLNLrv — Chesa Boudin 博徹思 (@chesaboudin) December 2, 2020

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

