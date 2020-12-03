https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/03/san-francisco-pd-brags-about-arresting-a-motorcycle-thief-for-the-13th-time-in-18-months/

Great work San Francisco Police Department!

But how many times do you have to arrest this particular motorcycle thief before he stays in jail?

What a damn joke:

Lather. Rinse. Repeat:

The San Francisco DA, Chesa Boudin, is having a town hall tonight. Maybe it will come up?

