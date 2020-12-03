https://babylonbee.com/news/selfless-democrats-go-to-restaurants-fancy-parties-to-demonstrate-to-public-what-they-shouldnt-do/

Selfless Democrats Go To Fancy Restaurants, Parties To Show Public What Not To Do

1.7kShares 1.3k Share

U.S.—With the pandemic still ongoing and many people still getting infected with COVID-19, Democrats have been especially strict with their constituents, enforcing the harshest lockdowns and restrictions on gatherings. Fearing that’s not enough to get their point through, Democrats have gone the extra length of illustrating to the public exactly what they shouldn’t do by engaging in those activities themselves.

“This could get people killed,” said California Governor Gavin Newsom as he ate at the famous French Laundry restaurant with a large gathering of friends. He then added, between bites of food, “You have to say home and isolated. I don’t want to see any of you doing this.”

Austin Mayor Steve Adler flew all the way to a resort in Mexico to show people the dangers of the pandemic. “This is not the time to relax and go on vacation,” said Adler. “You see this?” He took a drink of a fruity cocktail and sat on a chair by the ocean. “You can’t do this.”

Democrats hope these extra efforts will really convince the public of the danger of the pandemic. “If people see us risking our lives to show them how bad it is, maybe they’ll see that this is serious,” said Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser as she attended a Joe Biden victory party. “We could all die from parties like these, and people need to see how dangerous that is, and — Hey! Waiter! I want some of those appetizers!”