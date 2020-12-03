https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/03/sen-marsha-blackburn-drops-china-state-media-blue-check-that-called-her-racist-and-a-btch/

Joe Biden’s pick for secretary of state this week said he plans to restore relations with China. Meanwhile, a China state-affiliated media blue check had this to say in response to a conservative GOP senator:

It started with Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn making this observation about China:

The Twitter account of the China Daily EU Bureau Chief responded to Sen. Blackburn this way:

Classy.

Blackburn fired back accordingly:

Ouch!

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...