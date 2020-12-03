https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/03/sen-marsha-blackburn-drops-china-state-media-blue-check-that-called-her-racist-and-a-btch/

Joe Biden’s pick for secretary of state this week said he plans to restore relations with China. Meanwhile, a China state-affiliated media blue check had this to say in response to a conservative GOP senator:

It started with Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn making this observation about China:

China has a 5,000 year history of cheating and stealing. Some things will never change… — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) December 3, 2020

The Twitter account of the China Daily EU Bureau Chief responded to Sen. Blackburn this way:

Bitch — Chen Weihua （陈卫华） (@chenweihua) December 3, 2020

This is the most racist and ignorant US Senator I have seen. A lifetime bitch. — Chen Weihua （陈卫华） (@chenweihua) December 3, 2020

Classy.

Blackburn fired back accordingly:

Chen, you’re a puppet in Xi Jinping’s delusional China dream for global domination. From Tiananmen Square to Uyghur genocide, Communist China is an expert at slaughtering populations. America will not bow down to sexist communist thugs. https://t.co/PrRyTlpnFc — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) December 3, 2020

Ouch!

Damn… =[ We love ya Senator Blackburn. — WidowPuppy (@WidowPuppy) December 3, 2020

Chen just got whupped by a southern gal. https://t.co/TvpN1E7xJz — Doug Parsons (@dougp1480) December 3, 2020

