According to a number of political insiders, former Vice President Joe Biden’s immigration agenda will likely kick off a significant boom in illegal immigration to the United States.

Biden has the intention of rolling back some of President Donald Trump’s most significant administrative efforts to stem the flow of illegal immigration. Experts argue that these moves could potentially lead to a surge in illegal immigration at the southern border.

John Binder of Breitbart News detailed some of Trump’s successful immigration restriction measures that could potentially be rescinded by Biden:

“Two of Trump’s most consequential reforms have been the implementation of ‘Remain in Mexico’ and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Title 42 rule — greatly slowing illegal immigration at the southern border while allowing federal immigration officials to quickly return border crossers to their native countries.”

Under Remain in Mexico, border crossers seeking asylum in America are not immediately released into the interior of the country as they used to be. In the meantime, asylum seekers must stay in Mexico as they wait for their asylum hearings.

Binder added how these policies contributed to a rise in blue-collar worker wages, which is the logical result of a tight labor market:

The policy helped lead to a blue-collar wage spike for America’s working and lower-middle-class that often must compete against newly arrived illegal and legal immigrants in the U.S. labor market.

Biden has promised to rescind both reforms. Insiders who are close to the Biden transition team even admit that Biden’s plan could provoke a rise in illegal immigration, according to a CNN report:

Each of those policies has made claiming asylum in the US at the southern border nearly impossible, but the consequence of pulling them back too quickly could result in a sudden increase of migrants on the southern border.

“You don’t want a surge to happen before you’re ready to handle it,” said Andrew Selee, president of the Migration Policy Institute, a pro-mass migration think tank. “They’re going to have to rely on one of the policies they hate the most and that they disagree with philosophically, so that they can get to a long term fix.”

The former DHS [Department of Homeland Security] official echoed that concern: “You have to have a pressure valve in place before you start unwinding down these policies or you’ll allow a crisis to generate.”

Even Noah Smith, a columnist at a neoliberal rag like Bloomberg, admits that Biden’s lax migration policies could politically blow up in Biden’s face:

In economic terms, a few hundred thousand Central American migrants will do little to hurt the U.S., but their presence will rile up law-and-order voters who bristle at the notion of people crossing the border illegally or skipping out on asylum hearings. That could hurt Biden with constituencies like Hispanic voters who live in the Texas border counties that swung hard to Trump in 2020.

A Biden administration represents the globalist status quo on immigration. With talks about a potential amnesty deal being made, conservatives should rightfully be worried about the runoff races in Georgia. The demographic effects of mass migration are undeniable and a new influx of illegal aliens could dramatically alter America’s political landscape for decades to come.

