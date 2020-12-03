https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-georgia-hearings-on-voter-fraud

As the big tech tyrants tighten their grip, join us for more free speech at Parler—the anti-censorship social media platform.

At hearings in Georgia with the State Judiciary Committee on Thursday, witness testimony was heard about an alleged ballot stuffing operation, ballot counting irregularities, and security footage was played that was recorded on Nov. 3, where ballots were being counted.

With regard to these ballots, Jackie Pick asked “What was the chain of custody? Where did they come from? Who put them there?”

What the heck is this? For real. Watch it and tell me. It can’t be what it looks like. Too blatant. What is happening here pic.twitter.com/VgWW8QM6Yp — Cerno (@Cernovich) December 3, 2020

Pick, both an attorney and a volunteer helping with this case, testified that GOP poll watchers were told that they could leave for the night, that counting had ended for that time. Then, after those poll watchers left, Pick testified that counting continued, and showed surveillance video to back up her claims.

The video is from the State Farm Arena in Fulton County, where absentee and military ballots were being tabulated using the ballot counting machines. Election observers said that they couldn’t directly see what was happening and were cordoned off behind ropes in the press area.

Pick said that there was one big room where the votes were being tabulated, and that the footage goes from the morning late into the night. She said that there were two Republican field organizers, who were “not permitted to observe in a meaningful way.”

These observers spent the day at State Farm Arena, starting at about 8 am, to watch the “tabulation of military and absentee ballots.” They stayed until past 10 pm that night, during which time the observers and the press stayed cordoned off. The witnesses said that a worker told press and the observers that they could leave after 10 pm, but that four workers stayed on and continued counting. This count went on until 1 am on Nov. 4.

After the GOP observers left, per instruction, Pick said that they went to a central tabulation center, where they heard from a news crew that counting had continued, and that not everyone had left. The GOP poll watchers went back to State Farm Arena, and witnessed people leaving at that time.

Pick narrated the video of what went on after the dismissal of the poll observers, saying “Once the coast is clear, they are going to pull ballots out from underneath a table.” Pick showed footage in which the remaining poll watchers pulled boxes of ballots out from under tables, and began running those through the scanning tabulation machines.

Pick said that after the observers left, the remaining workers “move[d] into action and began scanning ballots.” This was allegedly not under any observation other than the surveillance cameras.

President Donald Trump noted his take on the proceedings, saying:

Wow! Blockbuster testimony taking place right now in Georgia. Ballot stuffing by Dems when Republicans were forced to leave the large counting room. Plenty more coming, but this alone leads to an easy win of the State! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2020

“We did not know when we watched this, okay is that normal to store suitcases of ballots under a table under a table cloth?” Pick said that they went back and watched the video, and that this was not the behaviour poll workers had been engaged in during the day.

The hearings were broadcast live, during which Trump’s legal team presented their case about voter fraud, irregularities, and concerns that they have had about the voting software that was used to tabulate the ballots.