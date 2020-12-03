https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/simply-shocking-republican-led-us-senates-first-major-legislation-2020-election-appease-big-tech/

Days before the 2020 election, the US Senate brought in Big Tech one more time to listen to the billionaire leaders lie about not censoring conservative and God-loving Americans. The Senators attempted to look tough but it was all a show.

Now just days after the most corrupt election in US history, there is no mention or desire to address an election obviously stolen from the American people.

Big Tech is part of the steal, raising their censorship to new levels, and even now censoring the President of the United States.

The President recently asked the Legislature again to change the law so average Americans can no longer be censored by these behemoths:

…..Therefore, if the very dangerous & unfair Section 230 is not completely terminated as part of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), I will be forced to unequivocally VETO the Bill when sent to the very beautiful Resolute desk. Take back America NOW. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2020

Instead of addressing the problems with Section 230 and the shocking election fraud that occurred in the 2020 election, the US Senate passed Senator Mike Lee’s bill which he has been pushing for years that brings in more cheap labor for US companies while stealing good paying jobs from US workers.

Americans are so tired of being betrayed by politicians – both Republican and Democrat – because nobody likes liars and frauds and cheats:

The reason that the FIRST THING the GOP controlled Senate does after the 2020 election is pass a visa guest worker bill for Big Tech is to say “thank you” to Big Tech for trying to defeat President Trump. https://t.co/xf81dNgjzB — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) December 2, 2020

What a bunch of cons. This is exactly why Americans loved President Trump and why he won more votes than any sitting President ever in this last election (and clearly destroyed Joe Biden in the election before the massive fraud took place).

For all their righteous anger at Big Tech for censoring their voters and boosting their political opponents, Senate Republicans were nowhere to be found when Mike Lee knelt before Google and the rest. This was a great, wasted opportunity for Republicans to put #AmericaFirst. — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) December 2, 2020

We have to do all we can to ensure President Trump remains President for four more years in order to make America great again. The alternative is death to America.

