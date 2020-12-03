https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/abrams-thenewgeorgiaproject-electionfraud/2020/12/03/id/999937

A voter registration group founded by former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams — now at the center of the Georgia state probe of voter fraud — reportedly hired contractors in 2014 who forged ballot applications.

Ultimately Abrams’ The New Georgia Project was absolved of any wrongdoing in the 2014 investigation. But 14 independent contractors were cited for forging 53 voter applications, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reported.

On Wednesday, Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced an investigation into progressive organizations that allegedly tried to register ”ineligible, out-of-state, or deceased voters” for the Jan. 5 Senate runoff elections, Fox News reported.

Raffensperger named Vote Forward, The New Georgia Project, Operation New Voter Registration Georgia and America Votes as being eyeballed in the probe.

Abrams’ The New Georgia Project, founded in 2013 and led by Democratic Senate candidate Raphael Warnock until February, is accused by Raffensperger of several election violations. Almost all of them involve sending voter registration or absentee applications mail to people who were either deceased or ineligible to vote, Fox News reported.

Vote Forward is a nonprofit founded by Scott Forman in 2017. The progressive group focuses on sending handwritten letters imploring people to vote. Raffensperger alleged that Vote Forward sent a letter to a deceased person encouraging them to vote, Fox News reported.

America Votes conducts voter education and mobilization efforts in 20 states. Raffensperger accused the progressive nonprofit of sending two absentee ballot applications in one week to an old address of a Georgia voter.

Operation New Voter Registration Georgia faces allegations that it told college students in Georgia they could change their residency to the state, then change it back to their home state after the election, the Journal-Constitution reported.

The investigation is a formal acknowledgement there was some impropriety in the voting process, though both Republicans and Democrats understand it’s nowhere near enough to upend Joe Biden’s victory in the state, Fox News reported.

