A mayor in Texas who urged people in a video to stay home amid the COVID-19 pandemic recorded the footage from a resort in Mexico.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler is the latest Democrat to violate laws or contradict recommendations.

The video in question was posted on Nov. 9. Adler told people to stay home if they could, adding, “This is not the time to relax.”

Adler recorded the video while at a timeshare in Cabo San Lucas, the Austin-American Statesman reported. He flew there in a private jet with eight others.

Adler confirmed that he went to Mexico.

“I regret this travel,” he said in a statement. “My fear is that this travel, even having happened during a safer period, could be used by some as justification for risky behavior. In hindsight, and even though it violated no order, it set a bad example for which I apologize.”

The night before the Cabo trip, Adler hosted a wedding with 20 guests for his daughter at a hotel in downtown Austin. Adler said he spoke with Dr. Mark Escott, the city’s interim health director, before the wedding about how to conduct it as safely as possible.

The instance is the latest where an official’s actions don’t line up with recommendations or orders.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl ate outdoors just hours after voting to ban outdoor dining in the county. San Francisco Mayor London Breed and California Gov. Gavin Newsom dined inside at the French Laundry, despite urging people to stay home.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) got her hair done at a salon in violation of guidelines, while Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) was seen in Washington without a mask.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser violated the travel advisory she issued by going to Delaware for a party for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo attended a family gathering on Thanksgiving that violated state health guidelines. Denver Mayor Michael Hancock flew to be with family for Thanksgiving after urging residents not to gather with others for the holiday. And Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards was spotted without a mask at a country club last month.

At least one Republican has also violated their own order. Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell recently paid a $1,000 fine for visiting his grandson in violation of his stay-at-home order.

