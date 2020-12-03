https://www.theblaze.com/good-morning-mug-club/steven-crowder-why-dont-you-just-do-an-audit-you-do-it-and-this-all-goes-away

A hearing was held by the Michigan Senate Oversight Committee on Wednesday to hear the sworn eyewitness testimony of concerned election poll workers.

In this clip, Steven Crowder reacted to footage from the hearing that featured testimony from concerned Michigan poll workers. Witnesses alleged an array of odd happenings that occurred on election night. Download the full episode here.

Crowder said the allegations should be viewed with a skeptical mind. He later added the issue of voting irregularities would be resolved with a simple audit.

“Why don’t you just do an audit?” Crowder asked. “You do it and this all goes away.”

